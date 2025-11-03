Alia Bhatt, Sharvari’s Alpha pushed to 2026; YRF cites VFX work for delay

Fans of Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) Spy Universe finally have a date to mark on their calendars. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh’s much-awaited action thriller Alpha will now hit theatres on 17 April 2026, the studio announced on Monday.

Initially slated for a Christmas 2025 release, Alpha faced multiple delays following the underperformance of War 2, which starred Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani. According to a report by Sacnilk, YRF revealed that the film’s postponement was primarily due to extensive VFX work still underway.

The studio said it wants to “present the film in its most cinematic self” — signalling that the first female-led spy movie in the franchise will get the grand scale and polish it deserves.

A YRF spokesperson said in a statement shared with the media, “‘Alpha' is an extremely special film for us and we want to present the film in its most cinematic self. We have realised that the VFX will take a little longer than what we had initially assumed. We want to leave no stone unturned to make Alpha into a theatrical experience for everyone to cherish. Thus, we will now release the film on April 17, 2026”.

Another top trade source said, “‘Alpha ‘team wants to put out the best film for audiences to enjoy. It is a fair move by YRF. This was brewing as the VFX team was under a lot of pressure with regards to timelines which was seeming unrealistic. So, the push of release date is due to this only and not because of the current cluttered release window from Avatar to the end of January 2026. There is significant work pending and that's why Alpha is releasing in April and not February”.

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Alpha marks the sixth entry in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. The film also features Bobby Deol in a pivotal role.