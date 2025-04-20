Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen confirms relationship with Ishaan Mehra on Instagram, Jigra actor and Soni Razdan approve

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's sister, author Shaheen Bhatt made her relationship public on Sunday. Shaheen took to her Instagram account and posted a bunch of pictures with her boyfriend Ishaan Mehra who has turned a year older. The photo has gained a lot of attention from celebrities, fans and others.

Shaheen Bhatt's reveals her boyfriend Ishaan Mehra The first photo is a selfie of Shaheen and Ishaan. It is followed by a glimpse of Ishaan on the grass at what seems to look like a park. The next photo has Ishaan and Shaheen lying next to each other at an outdoor location.

Sharing the photo, Shaheen wrote, “Happy Birthday, Sunshine.”

Celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra, Badshah and Masaba Gupta have reacted to the post with their likes.

Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan react to Shaheen-Ishaan Alia and Shaheen's mother, actor Soni Razdan commented, “Happy Birthday @ishaanmehra.” Neetu Kapoor added, “Please wish him with a tight hug from me.” Ananya dropped a red heart emoji.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alia tagged Ishaan and added, “Happy happy birthday our fav fellow (yellow heart and sun emojis).”

Who is Ishaan Mehra? Ishaan Mehra is an ex-international swimmer at the Youth Asian Games and athlete, going by his profile. He is an ATG-certified coach, based out of Mumbai.

Shaheen had previously posted pictures with Ishaan without revealing his identity. It was from a family vacation. The Kapoors and Bhatts took a trip together to Thailand during the New Year.

Previously, Shaheen was dating comedian Rohan Joshi. They parted ways a couple of years ago.

Who is Shaheen Bhatt? Shaheen Bhatt, best known as Alia Bhatt's sister, is an author and mental health advocate. She is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan.

Shaheen has co-written scripts for films like Son of Sardaar and worked as an assistant director on Raaz 3. She wrote the book, I've Never Been (Un)Happier.

Besides this, Shaheen also co-led Alia's production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions.