Alia Bhatt stuns at Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 in vintage Hervé Léger gown, interacts with Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday

Alia Bhatt made a powerful style statement at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2025, commanding attention on Mumbai’s black carpet with a look that seamlessly fused vintage fashion history with contemporary confidence.

Alia Bhatt turns heads as she attends Filmfare OTT Awards 2025 The actor attended the ceremony on 15 December wearing an all-black Hervé Léger bandage dress from the designer’s iconic 1993 collection, instantly elevating the evening’s fashion quotient.

The gown carried undeniable historical weight, drawing immediate comparisons to Cindy Crawford’s legendary white Hervé Léger bandage dress worn at the 1993 Academy Awards. That moment cemented the bandage silhouette as a red-carpet classic, celebrated for its sculpting precision, sensual elegance and empowering form. Decades later, Alia revived that legacy with striking ease, allowing the archival design to take centre stage.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Alia kept the overall look intentionally understated, ensuring the dress remained the focal point. The black gown featured a plunging sweetheart neckline, broad halter-style shoulder straps and the label’s signature body-contouring bandage construction.

The structured silhouette highlighted the meticulous craftsmanship that made Hervé Léger a defining force in 1990s fashion, while Alia’s confident carriage lent the ensemble a thoroughly modern edge.

Accompanying then-husband Richard Gere to the 1993 Oscars, Cindy Crawford rocked the white bandage bustier dress.

Alia interacts with Vicky Kaushal, Ananya Panday The Filmfare OTT Awards night itself was a celebration of streaming excellence, bringing together some of the industry’s most prominent faces. Ananya Panday, Vicky Kaushal, Siddhant Chaturvedi and several other stars were in attendance, adding to the event’s glamour and buzz.

Videos circulating online showed Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday seated together, deeply engaged in conversation, offering fans a candid glimpse of their off-stage camaraderie.

On the professional front, Alia and Vicky are set to reunite on screen after Raazi in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film ‘Love & War’, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor. The project is already among the most anticipated films in Bollywood, given Bhansali’s grand cinematic vision and the pairing of three powerhouse performers.

Alia Bhatt's interaction with paparazzi also captured many hearts Alia’s appearance also stood out for her composed interaction with the paparazzi. As photographers crowded in to capture her look, the actor maintained her calm and was heard gently cautioning them, saying, “Aram se, Aram se...” The moment resonated widely online, with fans praising her grace under pressure. One admirer summed up the sentiment simply, commenting, “She is just wow.”

Over the years, Alia Bhatt has emerged as one of Hindi cinema’s most influential style icons, frequently balancing experimental fashion with classic silhouettes.

Her choice to wear a rare archival piece at the Filmfare OTT Awards further reinforced her growing reputation for thoughtful, fashion-forward decisions that respect legacy while embracing modernity.

