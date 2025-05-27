Alia Bhatt stuns in a multi-coloured lehenga at best friend's wedding in Spain after Cannes debut | Check photos

Alia Bhatt, turned heads once again. Just fresh off her Cannes debut, where she graced the red carpet in a Gucci saree, Alia was recently spotted at her friend's wedding celebrations in Spain.

The 'Jigra' actress joined close friends to celebrate the nuptials of Tanya Saha Gupta and David Angelov, and brought both style and spirit to the festivities.

Alia Bhatt's outfit Dressed in a vibrant multi-coloured lehenga, quirky bandana, and chic sunglasses, Alia exuded playful elegance. Social media was abuzz with praise as videos of the actress enjoying the event went viral—showing her laughing, posing with the newlyweds, and gleefully tossing flower petals in a heartwarming photo moment.

'Gram Chikitsalay' actor Akansha Ranjan was also spotted at the wedding. She looked stunning in a purple coloured lehenga, adding her glam to the festive occasion.

Netizens go gaga over Alia Bhatt's gesture Netizens were simply left in awe over how Alia Bhatt looked in the multi coloured lehenga, not to miss out how the Bollywood star managed to be there for her friends on their big days.

“Alia bhatt is really the happiest around her girl gang no matter how famous she becomes she never miss their big days i really want friendship like this,” one user posted on X, along with pictures of the actress from the vibrant celebrations.

Alia Bhatt at Cannes Film Festival Alia Bhatt had turned into a Gucci girl at the Cannes Film Festival, which concluded on May 24. It was not just the Gucci saree that got fans buzzing, but also other outfits worn by her for the closing ceremony.

For her first look ahead of the red carpet, Alia Bhatt embraced vintage glam with a mustard yellow co-ord set that turned heads. Posing gracefully by the sea, she shared a series of photos on Instagram that had fans swooning.

