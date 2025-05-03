Subscribe

Alia Bhatt to make her Cannes film festival debut with L'Oreal, join global celebrities like Eva Longoria, Viola Davis

Alia Bhatt is set to debut at Cannes as the global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris, which celebrates its 28th anniversary. She will be joining Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and other global celebrities like Eva Longoria, Viola Davis.

Livemint
Published3 May 2025, 10:54 AM IST
Advertisement
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt wears an outfit by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. (via PTI)

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt will make her Cannes red carpet debut this year as the global ambassador for beauty brand L'Oreal Paris, which is celebrating its 28th anniversary at the movie gala.

Advertisement

Alia will join the brand's longstanding ambassador and Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the festival, which will take place from 13 to 24 May.

In addition to its strong Indian representation, L'Oreal Paris will be joined on the red carpet by a distinguished roster of global ambassadors including Eva Longoria, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Aja Naomi King, Andie MacDowell, Simone Ashley, Elle Fanning, Bebe Vio, and Yseult.

Also Read | Cannes Film Festival 2025 lineup announced: Eddington, Homebound and more

“There’s something absolutely special about firsts — and I’m so excited to make my Festival de Cannes debut this year, an iconic celebration of cinema and self-expression. It is such an honour to represent L’Oréal Paris at the Festival with this year’s theme, ‘Lights, Beauty and Action’.

To me, beauty is about celebrating individuality, confidence and self worth. It’s limitless, it’s unique. I'm proud to stand with a brand that celebrates every woman’s journey and empowers them to shine in their own light,” Alia said in a statement.

Advertisement

Dario Zizzi, general manager, L'Oreal Paris - India, elaborated on the significance of the event.

Also Read | All We Imagine As Light: THIS award-winning film reveals powerful money lessons

“The Festival de Cannes has always been a powerful platform for storytelling, creativity, and cultural dialogue—values that deeply resonate with L'Oréal Paris. As we mark 28 years as the Official Makeup Partner, we are especially proud to welcome Alia Bhatt to the global stage alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan whose presence we’ve cherished for over two decades.

"Alia’s debut not only reflects the rising influence of Indian cinema but also our brand’s enduring commitment to celebrating diverse beauty and empowering women across the world,” Zizzi said.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, other Bollywood stars condemn Pahalgam attack

The beauty brand has partnered with the Indian beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa as its “Beauty Partner” in India this year.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentAlia Bhatt to make her Cannes film festival debut with L'Oreal, join global celebrities like Eva Longoria, Viola Davis
First Published:3 May 2025, 10:54 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App