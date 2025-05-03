Alia Bhatt to make her Cannes film festival debut with L'Oreal, join global celebrities like Eva Longoria, Viola Davis

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt will make her Cannes red carpet debut this year as the global ambassador for beauty brand L'Oreal Paris, which is celebrating its 28th anniversary at the movie gala.

Alia will join the brand's longstanding ambassador and Cannes regular Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the festival, which will take place from 13 to 24 May.

In addition to its strong Indian representation, L'Oreal Paris will be joined on the red carpet by a distinguished roster of global ambassadors including Eva Longoria, Viola Davis, Jane Fonda, Aja Naomi King, Andie MacDowell, Simone Ashley, Elle Fanning, Bebe Vio, and Yseult.

“There’s something absolutely special about firsts — and I’m so excited to make my Festival de Cannes debut this year, an iconic celebration of cinema and self-expression. It is such an honour to represent L’Oréal Paris at the Festival with this year’s theme, ‘Lights, Beauty and Action’.

To me, beauty is about celebrating individuality, confidence and self worth. It’s limitless, it’s unique. I'm proud to stand with a brand that celebrates every woman’s journey and empowers them to shine in their own light,” Alia said in a statement.

Dario Zizzi, general manager, L'Oreal Paris - India, elaborated on the significance of the event.

“The Festival de Cannes has always been a powerful platform for storytelling, creativity, and cultural dialogue—values that deeply resonate with L'Oréal Paris. As we mark 28 years as the Official Makeup Partner, we are especially proud to welcome Alia Bhatt to the global stage alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan whose presence we’ve cherished for over two decades.

"Alia’s debut not only reflects the rising influence of Indian cinema but also our brand’s enduring commitment to celebrating diverse beauty and empowering women across the world,” Zizzi said.

The beauty brand has partnered with the Indian beauty e-commerce platform Nykaa as its “Beauty Partner” in India this year.

