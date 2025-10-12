Alia Bhatt tops Best Actress wins in Filmfare history; here's how many times she won and for which films

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt made history by becoming the most-awarded Best Actress in the history of the Filmfare Award. On Saturday, she was announced as the Best Actress winner for her film, Jigra. While netizens remain divided about it, check out the times when she won the black lady for her films.

Alia Bhatt made history with Filmfare Best Actress Bhatt's Best Actress for Jigra marked her sixth win in the same category. She broke the record, which was previously held by Kajol and Nutan. Both icons won five Best Actress awards in their career.

With her win for Jigra, Alia Bhatt now has six Filmfare Best Actress awards. She had previously won Best Actress for her films-- Udta Punjab, Raazi, Gully Boy, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

This also marks her third win in a row.

For a long time, the record for most Best Actress awards was held by Meena Kumari, who won her fourth for Kaajal in 1966. Later, Nutan broke the record with her fifth win for Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki in 1979. Came Kajol, who matched it with her fifth for My Name Is Khan in 2011. Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit have four Best Actress awards respectively. Among the veterans, Vyjayanthimala, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi have three each.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt pens note after Filmfare Best Actress win, thanks her real life Jigra

Awards won by Alia Bhatt so far Besides this Filmfare, Alia Bhatt also holds numerous accolades across both Bollywood and international platforms.

She won her first major recognition with the BIG Star Entertainment Awards for her film, 2 States, winning the Most Entertaining Jodi of the Year and Most Entertaining Actor in a Romantic Film (Female).

Over the years, she earned multiple Filmfare Awards, including Best Actress wins for Highway (Critics), Udta Punjab, Raazi, Gully Boy, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and Jigra, alongside a Filmfare OTT Award for Darlings.

She has also been recognised at the IIFA Awards, winning Best Actress for Udta Punjab, Raazi, Gully Boy, and Gangubai Kathiawadi, while receiving nominations for several other films.

Other notable wins include the National Film Award for Best Actress (tied with Kriti Sanon for Mimi), Lions Gold Award for Favourite Debut Actress (Student of the Year), Stardust Awards, Screen Awards, and accolades at the Indian Television Academy Awards, Mirchi Music Awards, and Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards India.

Alia Bhatt on Best Actress for Jigra Meanwhile, she penned a note on Instagram, celebrating her latest addition to her award collection.

She wrote, “This one will always stay closest to my heart … not just for the story we told, but for the incredible people who gave it life.”