Alia Bhatt is 33 and ‘full of glee’! Fans gush as actress shares birthday post with Ranbir Kapoor, Raha's handmade card

Alia Bhatt rang in her 33rd birthday with husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha by her side on a quick international getaway to Disneyland. And fans cannot keep calm but go gaga over the pictures the actress shared on Instagram.

Sharing the post, Alia wrote, “This is 33.. full of glee. So grateful," and paired it with ‘This Is Love’ as the background track. She turned 33 on Sunday, 15 March.

One picture instantly stole the spotlight — Alia, dressed in a sleek outfit, beaming as Ranbir leans in to plant a kiss on her cheek. In another adorable glimpse, the trio is seen soaking in the fun at Hong Kong Disneyland, with Ranbir carrying little Raha as they wander through the park — a candid snapshot of pure family joy.

View full Image View full Image The trio is seen soaking in the fun at Hong Kong Disneyland, with Ranbir carrying little Raha as they wander through the park

The actor also gave a peek at Raha's handmade card. Written in varying colours, alongwith a cute little heart, the note read: "Happy Birthday mamma. With lots of (heart emoji). Raha, papa."

Alia's family showers love Alia Bhatt's birthday photo dump also featured snaps of flowers and a note sent by her parents – Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt, warm moments with her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

The note read, “Happy Birthday, dearest Alia. May you always sparkle and shine. You are our precious jewel. Love you so much. Love, mama and papa."

View full Image View full Image Alia Bhatt shares photo of card and flowers sent by her parents

On Sunday, 15 March — Alia's sister-in-law, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni – was among the first to send her an adorable wish.

Riddhima posted an adorable picture featuring herself, Alia, and the actor's sister, Shaheen Bhatt, giving fans a glimpse of their close bond.

Along with the photo, Riddhima wrote a loving birthday note for Alia, affectionately calling her "Aaloo." In her message, she penned, "Happiest bday my Aaloo pie love you @aliaabhatt."

Alia Bhatt launches children’s brand ‘Eternal Kids On Sunday, Bhatt marked her 33rd birthday with the announcement that her production banner, Eternal Sunshine, is expanding into children’s entertainment with a new brand called Eternal Kids.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday – the Raazi actress shared that the initiative will focus on storytelling inspired by characters and tales created by her late grandfather, Narendranath Razdan, who passed away in June 2023.