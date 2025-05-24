Alia Bhatt turns into Gucci girl at Cannes closing ceremony, mom Soni Razdan cheers from India

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt turned into a Gucci girl on day 2 at the Cannes Film Festival. She is attending the closing ceremony of the French film festival. For her daytime look, she exuded vintage charm and later slipped into something a little daring from the same brand.

Alia Bhatt at closing ceremony of Cannes 2025 For her first look, Alia wore a mustard yellow co-ord set. She took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of photos as she posed by the sea.

She slayed the old Hollywood look in a high-waisted skirt, paired with a structured cropped bustier. She finished off her look with a matching cropped jacket.

She also wore a floral printed silk scarf with Gucci sunnies to create the signature brand look. She carried a white handbag as well.

Ditching the caption, she dropped several emojis and tagged Loreal who invited her to the festival as their brand ambassador.

See post here:

Celebs react to Alia Bhatt's Cannes look Reacting to her look, Alia's mother, actor Soni Razdan wrote in the comments, “Ufffff.” “Tres chic,” said Huma Qureshi. Her Alpha co-star Sharvari commented saying, “Wow.”

Shibani Akhtar and Rhea Kapoor also reacted to the post with loved-up comments.

Alia Bhatt's bold, custom Gucci look Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt made her red carpet appearance in another custom Gucci look. She looked like a million dollar in a nude-hued sequinned Gucci outfit with all-over crystal GG Monogram embroidery and a long palla, creating a saree-like silhouette.

The dress consisted of a plunging blouse, a straight skirt and duppatta-like drape.

She was bejwelled from head to toe in Swarovski crystals.

The design draws inspiration from India’s rich heritage and craftsmanship reflecting Alia’s desire to celebrate her roots.

Have a look:

Alia Bhatt's Cannes debut look On Friday, Alia made her Cannes debut.

For day 1, she wore an ivory Schiaparelli mermaid gown. The dress came with an off-the-shoulder, featuring delicate white floral detailing on a cinched corset. It had a flared into a layered tulle train.

She paired it with a sleek hair bun with baby hair gelled on her forehead for a softer look.