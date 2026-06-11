Alia Bhatt's Alpha is trending, but it's The La Femme Nikita comparisons that have everyone talking

The teaser of Alia Bhatt's upcoming spy thriller Alpha has created a stir online, with fans eagerly dissecting every frame of the action-packed preview. While many viewers praised the film's stylish visuals and intense action sequences, another conversation quickly emerged on social media.

Advertisement

Several users began drawing comparisons between Alpha and the acclaimed French action-thriller La Femme Nikita, sparking debate over whether the upcoming Bollywood film may have similarities to the cult classic.

What Does The Alpha Teaser Reveal? The teaser opens on a seemingly quiet moment between Alia Bhatt's character and a man played by Bobby Deol.

In the scene, Bobby Deol's character wishes her on her 18th birthday before handing over a card bearing a room number. He then tells her that the time has come to put her years of training to use.

The teaser then shifts gears, offering glimpses of high-octane action sequences and suggesting that Bobby Deol's character has spent years grooming Alia's character into a formidable operative.

The brief footage establishes her as a highly trained assassin while hinting at a mentor-protégé relationship that appears central to the story.

Advertisement

Why Is The Internet Talking About La Femme Nikita? Soon after the teaser dropped, social media users started pointing out what they felt were similarities between the opening premise of Alpha and La Femme Nikita.

Many viewers noted that both narratives appear to focus on a young woman who is recruited, trained and transformed into a lethal assassin under the guidance of a powerful organisation or mentor figure.

Advertisement

Several users shared clips and stills from the French film online, arguing that the setup shown in Alpha felt familiar.

Others suggested that the relationship between Bobby Deol's character and Alia Bhatt's character resembles the dynamic between the protagonist and her handlers in La Femme Nikita.

Advertisement

The discussion soon evolved into speculation about whether Alpha may have drawn inspiration from the French classic, though no such connection has been officially confirmed.

What Is La Femme Nikita About? Released in 1990, La Femme Nikita follows the story of Nikita, a troubled young woman whose life changes dramatically after she is arrested for killing a police officer during a robbery.

Advertisement

Directed by acclaimed French filmmaker Luc Besson, the film takes an unexpected turn when Nikita is secretly recruited by a covert government agency instead of being sent to prison.

Her death is officially staged, and she undergoes years of training to become a professional assassin.

As she evolves into a sophisticated and highly skilled operative, Nikita is assigned dangerous missions. Yet the film's emotional core lies in her struggle to balance her covert life with her desire for normalcy.

Also Read | Gen Alpha will redefine offices and work culture by 2040

Over the years, La Femme Nikita has earned cult status and is widely regarded as one of the most influential female-led action thrillers ever made.

A Debate That Is Only Getting Started With only a teaser released so far, discussions around Alpha remain largely speculative. However, the comparisons have added another layer of intrigue to one of Bollywood's most anticipated releases.

Advertisement

Whether the similarities are coincidental, thematic or something more, one thing is clear: the teaser has succeeded in getting movie lovers talking long before the film reaches theatres.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.