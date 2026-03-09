Alia Bhatt's Alpha postponed again, makers dismiss OTT rumours. Check out new release date

Another setback for Alia Bhatt's upcoming spy action-entertainer Alpha. Helmed by Yash Raj Films, Alpha, starring Bhatt and Sharvari, has locked a new release date. The film was previously postponed to 17 April 2026 for release, but will not be hitting theatres on 10 July 2026.

Alia Bhatt's Alpha to not clash with Battle of Galwan anymore Directed by Shiv Rawail of The Railway Men fame, Alpha is a part of the YRF spy universe, the first female-led in the franchise. It was originally scheduled to release on Christmas 2025. However, makers pushed the release citing a VFX-related issue.

Close to the release date, YRF issued a statement in November and shared, “Alpha is an extremely special film for us and we want to present the film in its most cinematic self. We have realised that the VFX will take a little longer than what we had initially assumed. We want to leave no stone unturned to make Alpha into a theatrical experience for everyone to cherish. Thus, we will now release the film on April 17, 2026.”

Alia Bhatt's Alpha first look poster On Monday, the makers dropped the first poster of Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt. It offered a glimpse at Bhatt's character, who was seen covered in bruises. “#ALPHA 10.07.2026,” the caption of the post simply read.

Alpha also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles.

The news also confirmed that Alpha will be released in theatres. Previously, reports claimed that the Alpha release would be postponed to avert the box office clash with Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan.

In December 2025, reports claimed the film had been pushed back to avoid clash with Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan as shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, "#BreakingNews... ALPHA AVOIDS CLASH WITH BATTLE OF GALWAN - YRF TO DECIDE ON A NEW DATE... #AdityaChopra steps aside for #SalmanKhan, moving Alpha from its previously announced release date of April 17, 2026, to avoid a direct clash with BattleOfGalwan. #YRF had locked April 17, 2026, for Alpha, but the makers will now announce a new release date after assessing the theatrical release calendar over the next couple of months.”

Alpha to not release on OTT Some even suggested that the film might opt for an OTT release.

“#ALPHA 10.07.2026 See you in cinemas,” added lead actor Alia Bhatt, quashing the OTT release rumours.

Previously, glimpses of Alpha was screened in the post-credits scene of War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. It was released last year.

About Alpha “Alpha is the first female-led action film from the YRF universe, so that’s also a risk, because you’ve not historically seen that perform in the same way that the other male-led films have,” Alia Bhatt said about Alpha last year at an international film festival, as quoted by Hindustan Times.