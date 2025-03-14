Alia Bhatt’s birthday cake moment goes viral, netizens react with memes, jokes: ’Copied from legend’

Alia Bhatt, the Bollywood actress who will celebrate her 32nd birthday on the day next to Holi, that is on March 15, was caught on camera enjoying a sweet pre-birthday celebration with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. Ahead of the special day, Alia celebrated the occasion with paparazzi and a two-tiered vanilla cake topped with a variety of fruits.

Alia Bhatt's pre-birthday bash A viral video of the celebrations is doing the rounds on Instagram, giving a glimpse into the intimate celebrations. Alia can be seen cutting the cake while her husband chose to sing the birthday tune. In the video clip, Alia Bhatt leans in, grooves a little to cut the cake and eats it herself before offering it to her husband. This hilarious moment caught social media attention and has become the centre of memes online.

Social media reaction Netizens strongly reacted to the video as one user posted a meme featuring Hungama actor Paresh Rawal. The viral video showing cake-cutting celebration has generated a wave of jokes online. Another user stated, "Copied from legend." A second user stated, “This pr made couple is hilarious.” A third user replied, “Alia ne just Hungama dekha hoga or Sochi hogi iske saath bhi aise hi krungi , pehle khud ke pet ki puja baqi kaam duja.” A fourth user, remarked, “Aliya be like magic of waterproof makeup.”

A fifth user commented, "She’s saying it’s yum and then he brings out his bunny moment from YJHD where he proposes with an eclair and a fake ring."

In another viral video Alia tends to eat the piece of cake offered by her husband but Ranbir playfully smears the cake on her nose in jest. Meanwhile, the Highway movie actress scrunched her nose sweetly and flashed her million-dollar smile as Ranbir planted a kiss on her forehead.

