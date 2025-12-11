Alia Bhatt's golden glam look from Red Sea Film Festival goes viral; decoding her outfit

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt shared pictures in a new look as she attended the Red Sea Film Festival. At the event, she was honoured with the Golden Globe Horizon Award.

What did Alia Bhatt wear at Red Sea Film Festival For the award ceremony, Alia Bhatt opted for a flowy, butter-yellow gown with floral prints and sparkly detailing. Her dress is from Elie Saab's Fall/Winter 2025 collection.

Alia Bhatt elevated her fairy-inspired look with heavily bronzed glam makeup, which included nude-coloured lips. She left her soft curled hair open and finished off with minimal jwellery.

Sharing glimpses of her look, Bhatt wrote on Instagram, “a gentle reminder of why I love cinema...its power to bridge horizons. Honoured to receive the @goldenglobes horizon award at the @redseafilm festival.”

Celebs react to Alia Bhatt's look Reacting to her post, many praised her. Among them was Neetu Kapoor, who wrote in the comment section of the post, “Loveee it.” “Beautiful pics,” said Hrithik Roshan.

Talking about the event, Alia Bhatt was quoted by Times Now, "I tell myself that if my 5-year-old self could see this moment, she might not have believed it, but she would have given me a big pat on the back. So, I feel like that 5-year-old version of me today. I am feeling incredibly nervous and excited, equally thankful, and truly honored to be among such distinguished company."

Red Sea Film Festival Earlier, Alia Bhatt was snapped in a classic black Balmain gown at the festival.

Confirming Bhatt's contribution, the official Instagram handle of the festival wrote, “We’re proud to partner with the Golden Globes Awards to honor Hind Sabri with the Omar Sharif Award and Alia Bhatt with the Golden Globe Horizon Award on the sidelines of the 5th Red Sea International Film Festival. Noteworthy, these two awards highlight the achievements of the brightest creative talents in the Middle East and North Africa.”

Alia Bhatt about Alpha According to Deadline, she unveiled the look of her upcoming film, Alpha, at the event.

Talking about the film, she told the outlet, “Alpha is the first female-led action film from the YRF universe, so that’s also a risk, because you’ve not historically seen that perform in the same way that the other male-led films have performed.”

Alpha is the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe. It also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol.