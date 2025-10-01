Alia Bhatt's reaction goes viral as fan holds actor's arm for photo at Durga Puja pandal - Watch video

Alia Bhatt visited the Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai on Wednesday, hosted by Kajol and Rani Mukerji’s families. A moment that could have spiralled into chaos, passed away smoothly as the actress handled it in a calm and composed manner.

As Alia made her way inside the Durga Puja pandal, a fan suddenly grabbed her arm, refusing to let go in a desperate attempt for a photo. The moment briefly turned chaotic, but Alia handled it with grace — asking security to remain calm before stopping to pose for a quick picture.

Netizens have praised Alia Bhatt for her calm demeanour, with several others criticising the fan for holding the actress's arm.

“She is so calm and cool,” commented one netizen, praising Alia.

“I don’t understand celebrities are also humans why you all get so impatient to take selfies with them,” wrote another person.

“She’s still being so patient and respectful,” mentioned a third person.

Alia Bhatt at North Bombay Durga Puja pandal Donning a black bindi on her forehead, and wearing a charming smile, Alia Bhatt visited the North Bombay Durgotsav – which is hosted by Rani Mukerji, Kajol and their family – on Wednesday, Navami.

For her Navami look, the actress chose an olive green coloured saree, which she paired with a white-coloured full sleeve blouse.

Rani Mukerji, Ayan Mukerji, and Tanisha Mukerji – all joined Alia for a selfie moment at the pandal.

Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt (L) and Rani Mukherji take part in celebrations on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Durga Puja in Mumbai on October 1, 2025. (Photo by Sujit JAISWAL / AFP)

The actress's husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, was also present at the same pandal a day ago. Both Ranbir and Alia have worked with Ayan Mukerji in his film Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva.

Mumbai: Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and actor Rani Mukerji at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samity pandal during the festival celebrations, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_30_2025_000410A)