Alice and Ellen Kessler, twin dancers and singers, die by 'assisted suicide' at 89

Alice and Ellen Kessler — the twin dancers and singers, who became dance stars in the 50s and 60s — died of 'assisted suicide' at the age of 89.

According to Reuters, the death of the twins in Grünwald, a prosperous suburb of Munich where they shared a house, was reported by German newspaper Bild and news agency DPA.

Munich police on Tuesday confirmed the deaths, saying in an emailed statement that it was a “joint suicide.”

The sisters who launched their career in the 1950s and performed with Fred Astaire, Frank Sinatra and Harry Belafonte among others, contacted German Society for Humane Dying (DGHS) which provides access to lawyers and doctors, more than a year ago and became members, reported CNN quoting the organisation.

Speaking to CNN, DGHS spokesperson Wega Wetzel said that she wasn’t aware of the precise reasons given by each woman, however, added, “The decisive factor is likely to have been the desire to die together on a specific date.”

“Their desire to die was well-considered, long-standing, and free from any psychiatric crisis,” Wetzel said.

In 2020, Germany's highest court ruled in favour of groups that help people die when they choose and said that the law that bans assisted suicide services breaches the constitution.

“The prohibition of assisted suicide services … violates the basic law and is void,” the constitutional court in Karlsruhe.

In 2024, in an interview to Italy’s Corriere della Sera, the sisters said, "Our desire is to go away together, on the same day. The idea of ​​one of us going first is very hard to bear."

"Happiness is present one day, less so the next. We can say, however, that we live a peaceful and blissful life," they stated when asked if they were happy.