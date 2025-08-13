Alien: Earth OTT release Twitter review: Social media erupts in awe, ‘One of the most incredible TV shows’

Alien: Earth, a sci-fi prequel to the 1979 Alien film, has been released in India on JioHotstar, starting on August 13. The OTT release has been created by Noah Hawley and stars Indian actor Adarsh Gourav. In the US, it streams on FX and Hulu.

The web series follows soldiers and a young survivor, Wendy, who face an alien threat after a mysterious spacecraft crashes on Earth. The first two episodes will premiere together. Then, weekly episodes will be released on Wednesdays (for Indian viewers) until late September.

Alien: Earth critics' reviews IGN’s review of Alien: Earth says the first two episodes bring back the premiere magic. With streaming seasons getting shorter, the show makes an impact by starting with a double episode full of the franchise’s famous creepy vibe and hints of fresh ideas.

“Noah Hawley and his cast and crew have launched a very intriguing new show in a franchise in need of an evolution,” it says.

Alien: Earth is a big-budget web series, and the spending shows, according to Variety. There are striking sets and scary new aliens, including one with a parasitic eyeball that controls nerves.

Roger Ebert’s review of Alien: Earth says the show covers many ideas, but its main theme is what happens when humans are no longer at the top of the food chain. Another key idea is what it means to exist between humans and aliens.

“Wendy is not flesh and blood nor a robot; not a child or an adult. She’s nothing and everything at the same time,” the review says.

Alien: Earth Twitter reviews “The scale, the atmosphere, the vfx omg they've created true masterpiece I would say. This sequence was truly felt real,” says one user on Twitter (now X).

“This is how you make a streaming show of a movie franchise!” says another.

Another user commented, “If you’re skipping this intro, we’re not watching the same show.”

“Alien: Earth is hands down one of the most incredible TV shows I've ever watched. You guys aren't prepared for this,” came from another.

“I need all of the episodes now,” demanded another user.