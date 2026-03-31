Alka Yagnik shares update after almost 2 years of hearing loss: ‘Composers approach me but…'

Veteran singer Alka Yagnik left her loved ones shocked when she revealed her rare hearing disorder in 2024. She stayed away from new projects ever since then. In a new interview, she shared her health update and revealed that she has been getting work offers, which she is unable to accept.

Alka Yagnik on her hearing loss Talking to NDTV, Alka Yagnik said that she is still suffering.

For the unversed, the Agar Tum Saath Ho singer was diagnosed with a rare sensory neural hearing loss.

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Reluctant to talk about it, Alka Yagnik simply updated that she is still 'suffering' from hearing loss. As she is yet to announce her next work, she told the news portal, “Composers approach me now and then. But I am not able to do it.”

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Alka Yagnik's last release Yagnik's voice was featured in Imtiaz Ali's film Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit Donsajh and Parineeti Chopra, which was released in 2024. In the film, Alka Yagnik sang the song Naram Kaalja, which was composed by A.R. Rahman.

Earlier this year, Alka Yagnik received the Padma Bhushan award from the Government of India. Reacting to it, she was asked if she had expected the award earlier. She answered, “Not really. Whenever it comes, it's welcome like that."

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On Instagram, she reacted to the honour by saying, "I am deeply grateful to the Government of India for bestowing upon me the Padma Bhushan. After decades in the film and music industry, this honour feels both humbling and deeply emotional. My heartfelt thanks to the filmmakers, composers, lyricists, co-singers, musicians, technicians, press, media and every individual who forms the soul of our movies! This journey would not have been possible without you. To my friends, family, and listeners...your love has been my constant strength. This music, this journey, and this moment belong to all of us."

The post was shared earlier this year. Check it out:

Alka Yagnik's hearing loss after viral Back in 2024, Alka Yagnik left everyone surprised after announcing her hearing loss. She took to Instagram, and she has been diagnosed with 'a rare sensorineural nerve hearing loss' due to a 'sudden viral attack'.

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“To all my fans, friends, followers and well-wishers. A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well wishers who have been asking me why I’m missing in action. It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensorineural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack…this sudden, major setback has caught me completely unaware,” Alka wrote in the note.

Also Read | Alka Yagnik diagnosed with rare sensory hearing loss caused by viral infection

She had also warned against 'exposure to very loud music and headphones'.

She added, "As I attempt to come to terms with it please keep me in your prayers."

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