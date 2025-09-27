All about Amal Clooney’s 7-carat diamond engagement ring from George Clooney

Hollywood actor George Clooney’s proposal to international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney remains one of the most talked-about celebrity love stories, and at the centre of it is her dazzling engagement ring.

According to People, George popped the question six months into dating Amal with a custom-designed emerald-cut diamond ring. The ethically sourced centre stone, estimated to be around 7 carats, is flanked by two tapered baguettes on a platinum band. While the jeweller behind the design remains unknown, George is said to have helped conceptualise the elegant piece.

Amal first gave fans a glimpse of her ring in April 2014, the same month George proposed, when the couple attended Rande Gerber’s birthday celebration in Santa Barbara.

The proposal itself was as intimate as it was memorable. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, George revealed that he cooked Amal a pasta dinner at home before asking her to fetch a lighter from a drawer — only for her to discover the ring inside. “I did all the stuff, got down on my knee and did all the things you’re supposed to do,” he shared, adding that Amal was so stunned she left him waiting on one knee for nearly 20 minutes before saying yes.

The couple tied the knot later that year, in September 2014, in a lavish Venice wedding attended by some of Hollywood’s biggest names. Looking back, George has often credited Amal with changing his life. In an interview with GQ in 2020, he admitted he never imagined remarrying or having children until he met her, saying: “I didn’t know how un-full [my life] was until I met Amal. And then everything changed.”

On September 27, the couple celebrated their 11th anniversary. In an interview with Elle, George shared an impressive milestone: “No arguments during their relationship.”

He shared, "Amal and I never argued. We’re trying to find something to fight about. I think because I started so late with Amal.” (George began dating Amal in the summer of 2013, when he was 52.)