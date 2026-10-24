All about Diljit Dosanjh India tour: A look back at how his 2024 Dil-Luminati leg became a ₹943-crore economic engine

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is set to bring his AURA India Tour to several cities, with his Delhi concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium scheduled for October 30. The show had faced uncertainty after Delhi Police initially withheld permission citing security concerns, but the authorities have now cleared the event following discussions with the organisers.

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Dosanjh's previous India tour also demonstrated the significant economic impact that large-scale live music events can generate. His 2024 Dil-Luminati India Tour generated an estimated ₹943 crore in socio-economic impact, according to a report by EY India, demonstrating how large-scale music concerts can benefit businesses, tourism and employment beyond the entertainment industry.

The report, released in March this year, assessed the impact of 14 performances across 13 cities over two months. The tour attracted more than 3.2 lakh attendees and ranked among the largest concert tours undertaken by an Indian artist.

How Diljit Dosanjh's 2024 Dil-Luminati tour generated ₹ 943 crore According to EY's socio-economic impact report, the Dil-Luminati India Tour generated ₹276 crore in direct revenue, while indirect economic activity contributed another ₹553 crore. Government revenue, including GST and local permissions, accounted for approximately ₹114 crore, taking the estimated overall economic impact to ₹943 crore.

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Ticket sales made up around 80% of the tour's direct revenue, with more than 3.2 lakh tickets sold through digital platforms. The findings also highlighted the wider economic benefits of concerts, with audience spending extending to hotels, restaurants, transportation, shopping, tourism, logistics and local businesses.

The tour also supported more than 1.18 lakh man-days of employment across the live entertainment industry and allied sectors, including event production, security, hospitality and transportation.

EY's findings showed that the concerts attracted audiences from beyond the cities where they were held. Around 38% of attendees travelled from other cities to attend the performances, with more than half extending their stay beyond the concert dates, generating additional business for hotels and tourism-related services.

Another notable finding was that 49% of the total audience came from Tier-II and Tier-III cities, reflecting the growing appetite for large-scale live entertainment beyond metropolitan centres. The report also highlighted the role of concerts in promoting cultural exchange and bringing together audiences across age groups and regions.

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Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert on October 30: What happened? The singer's upcoming Delhi performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium was briefly thrown into uncertainty after Delhi Police initially withheld permission for the October 30 event.

The police had raised concerns over specific threat-related inputs, festive-season security arrangements and other law-and-order commitments. However, following multiple rounds of discussions, the authorities granted permission after the organisers presented detailed plans addressing security, traffic and crowd management.

BookMyShow Live, the event's organiser, also clarified that the concert has not been cancelled.

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"It is clarified that reports suggesting that the Diljit Dosanjh AURA India Tour concert in New Delhi on 30 October is being cancelled are inaccurate. Permission for the event had been temporarily withheld, not cancelled, and the two should not be confused. Given the festive season and the heightened caution it calls for, Delhi Police asked the organisers, BookMyShow Live, to put additional safety, traffic and crowd-management measures in place," the company said, according to ANI.

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The organiser added that it had presented a detailed plan to the police and assured full compliance with security and traffic requirements. It also said it was committed to ensuring a smooth experience for concertgoers as well as local commuters.

Which other Indian cities will Diljit Dosanjh visit? Following the Delhi performance, Dosanjh's AURA India Tour will travel to several other cities across the country.

According to the singer's official tour schedule and BookMyShow listings, the upcoming performances include:

Indore: November 15 at C21 Estate

Ahmedabad: November 21 at Narendra Modi Stadium

Mumbai: November 27 at Mahalaxmi Race Course

Bengaluru: November 29 at NICE Grounds

Lucknow: December 5 at Jamboree Grounds

Chandigarh and Kolkata have also featured in the announced tour plans, with their performance details to be confirmed.

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About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X