All about John Tesh: His love story with Connie Sellecca, cancer battle, net worth and more

Veteran musician and television personality John Tesh has reflected on his long marriage to actress Connie Sellecca, describing a relationship built on faith, patience and deep support. The couple first met in a hotel gym in Palm Springs, where Tesh later conducted a phone interview with her while filling in for a radio host. As Sellecca remembered, "He had his friend ask me if I was alone, if I was seeing anyone and if I was naked." She declined to answer those questions, but agreed to dinner when he called back after the show.

The pair courted for a year and, as born-again Christians, chose to wait until marriage. Sellecca said this was partly “to be a good role model to my son”, Gib, who was 11 at the time. Tesh told PEOPLE, "Connie is a good girl… We talked about [the abstinence] first." He added, “Even if Connie and I could not have sex for the rest of our lives, we would not leave this relationship.”

The couple married on April 4,1992, just 10 days after their PEOPLE magazine cover story. Their wedding, attended by 270 guests, was described as “worthy of Buckingham Palace”, ending in a kiss that made several guests blush. The 6ft 6in groom wore Perry Ellis tails, and Sellecca wore an elaborate beaded silk satin gown. Friend Teri Garr remarked, "I've never seen a bigger dress."

Looking back, Tesh said, "I started to cry when I saw Connie… I kept thinking I got real lucky, and God was the one that did this."

How did Connie Sellecca support him during cancer? Tesh was diagnosed with stage III prostate cancer in 2015 and was told he might have only 18 months to live. It was Sellecca who insisted he seek treatment at MD Anderson. “She had met [these two friends] in New York when she was a model, like 52 years ago, and she kept in touch with them and so when I was at my wits’ end and couldn’t find the right treatment for this very rare form of prostate cancer, she contacted them and they said, ‘You gotta come here to MD Anderson,’ ” he said, during the interview.

Tesh said that while other hospitals he visited were handling just 50–100 similar cases, MD Anderson was treating more than 1,000. For him, the difference was clear. He praised the centre’s philosophy of treating “the whole body” — not just the disease.

Her persistence, care and emotional strength played a crucial role in his successful treatment. Tesh has continued to monitor the disease with his doctors and often credits his wife for helping save his life.

What is John Tesh’s net worth? John Tesh’s net worth is estimated at $30 million, built through his television career, radio programmes, bestselling albums and iconic compositions such as the NBA theme “Roundball Rock," according to Celebrity Net Worth.

About John Tesh and his legacy John Frank Tesh Jr., born on July 9, 1952 in Garden City, New York, has had a varied and impressive career. He is not just a composer, but also a pianist, former news anchor, and broadcaster.

Tesh gained widespread recognition in the late 1980s and early 1990s when he co-hosted Entertainment Tonight. Meanwhile, he composed “Roundball Rock,” which became the iconic NBA on NBC theme.

As a musician, Tesh has won numerous awards, including multiple Emmys, and earned gold albums.

