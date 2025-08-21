Who was William Brent Hinds? Former Mastodon guitarist killed in road accident in Georgia

William Brent Hinds, the former lead guitarist of heavy metal band Mastodon, died in a tragic accident in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday night, Revolver magazine reported. He was 51.

According to Atlanta News First, the August 20 incident took place when Hinds was travelling on a Harley-Davidson. He was killed when a BMW SUV hit his motorcycle while taking a turn at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Boulevard.

As per preliminary investigation, the four-wheeler failed to yield while turning into an intersection and later collided with Hinds' motorcycle. When officials reached the spot, they found the motorcyclist unresponsive. Later on, he was declared dead by the medical personnel. The Fulton County medical examiner’s office has confirmed Hinds' death. His former band, Mastodon also paid tribute to him via Instagram.

Who was William Brent Hinds? He was born in 1974 in Atlanta. Prior to his journey with Mastodon, Hinds performed at several events, with his mid-1990s act including Four Hour Fogger, which also featured Troy Sanders.

Later on, William and Troy joined hands with musicians Brann Dailor and Bill Kelliher at a High on Fire basement show and started their own band, named Mastodon.

He remained a part of the band for more than two decades, contributing to several projects like LP Leviathan (2004), Blood Mountain (2006), Crack the Skye (2009) and Emperor of Sand (2017). William's last album with the band, Hushed and Grim, came out in 2021.

Why William Brent Hinds left Mastodon? After co-founding the band in Atlanta in 2000, Brent Hinds parted ways with it after 25 years. The news was shared on its official Instagram handle on March 7, describing the decision as mutual.

"We’re deeply proud of and beyond grateful for the music and history we’ve shared and we wish him nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors," the band stated.

Earlier this month, Brent Hinds broke his silence on the matter and claimed that his departure was not on amicable terms.

In response to a video of Mastodon, Hinds wrote that his "guitar sounds great, but Troy (Sanders) and prawn (Brann Dailor) sound absolutely horrible."

He added, "They are way out of key. Embarrassing and they kicked me out of the band for embarrassing them for being who I am.”

