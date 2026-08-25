All eyes on Toxic movie release date as KGF fame Yash starrer shines with advance bookings

Yash’s much-awaited film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is generating significant interest ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on August 26. With advance bookings reportedly gaining momentum, cinemas in Mumbai have expanded show timings, including early morning and late-night screenings.

According to Mid Day, advance bookings for the film opened on August 21. Several shows have reportedly seen strong occupancy, prompting exhibitors to add more screenings to meet demand.

Some Mumbai cinemas have scheduled shows as early as 6 AM, while late-night screenings have reportedly been extended until 11:45 PM. The development comes just days before Yash returns to theatres nearly four years after KGF Chapter 2.

Premium Tickets Cross ₹ 2,000 The reported demand for Toxic has also been accompanied by steep ticket prices for select premium screenings.

In Mumbai, the highest-priced ticket being reported is around ₹2,600, including taxes. In Bengaluru, premium tickets have reportedly reached approximately ₹2,181.

Several multiplexes in both cities are also offering tickets priced above ₹1,500, highlighting the premium demand being seen for some screenings.

Yash Addresses Controversy Around Toxic The conversation around Toxic received further attention after Yash’s promotional appearance at Malla Reddy University in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The actor addressed criticism surrounding the film’s trailers, particularly its portrayal of women. Yash described the movie as “bold”, “original”, “ambitious” and “path-breaking”, while maintaining that the film offers more than what has been revealed through its promotional material.

Yash also spoke about choosing Geetu Mohandas as the director following the success of KGF. He said his decision was not based on selecting the biggest commercial name, but on wanting to be respected for his work rather than his financial success.

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Discussing the film’s female perspective, Yash said there is “a voice for women in this film” and urged audiences to watch the complete story before forming conclusions based only on the trailer.

Kiara Advani, who plays Nadia, credited Mohandas for helping her develop the character, while Huma Qureshi described being part of Toxic as “being part of history.”

Toxic Gets A Certificate Toxic has also received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film was reportedly cleared without cuts.

The certification comes as the movie prepares to present its darker gangster-action narrative to adult audiences.

What Is Toxic About? Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is described as a gangster action drama set against the backdrop of Goa between the early 1940s and the 1970s.

Yash plays dual roles as Raya and his son Ticket, with their relationship forming an important part of the story. The narrative explores family relationships, rivalries and shifting loyalties within a dangerous criminal world.

The film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth in important roles.