‘All issues will be laid to rest once...’: Paresh Rawal responds to Akshay Kumar's lawsuit over Hera Pheri 3 exit

Paresh Rawal said that “all issues will be laid to rest” once Hera Pheri co-star Akshay Kumar reads his response to the lawsuit filed over his sudden exit from the franchise's third instalment.

Hera Pheri 3 was set to reunite Paresh Rawal with Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty. Filmmaker Priyadarshan, who directed the original film in 2000, was also slated to return.

Akshay, who also serves as a producer on Hera Pheri 3, has sued Paresh for this sudden exit from the project, demanding ₹25 crore in damages.

The veteran actor took to X to respond to the controversy over his exit from Heri Pheri 3, which left fans of the franchise heartbroken.

He said his lawyer has responded to the lawsuit on his “rightful termination and exit” from Heri Pheri 3.

“My lawyer, Ameet Naik, has sent an appropriate response regarding my rightful termination and exit. Once they read my response all issues will be laid to rest,” the X post read.

According to reports, the veteran actor also returned the signing amount of ₹11 lakh, with 15 per cent interest. He would have received a payout of ₹15 crore for the film.

‘Severe legal consequences’ for Paresh Rawal A lawyer representing Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films recently stated that Rawal's decision to exit the project could lead to "severe legal consequences".

"I think there will be severe legal consequences. It's of course hurt the franchise. We have written to him letting him know that there are a lot of legal consequences involved.

"There have been expenses incurred towards the cast, towards the crew, towards leading senior actors, logistics equipment, shooting of the trailer," Pooja Tidke, Joint Managing Partner of Parinam Law Associate, which represents Akshay's banner, told news agency PTI.

She said Rawal had clearly indicated his involvement in the project through a social media post in January.

"Thereafter, there were contracts entered into for the shooting of the trailer. In fact, there was some portion of about three-and-a-half minutes of the film itself that had been shot.

“Suddenly, a few days ago, we received a notice from Paresh ji saying that he is no longer associated with the film and doesn't want to be associated with the film. So it's taken everybody by shock and surprise of course,” she said.