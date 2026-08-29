All mistakes are forgiven: Kangana Ranaut-Baba Ramdev end their public dispute on Raksha Bandhan

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], August 29 (ANI): Yog Guru Baba Ramdev and actor-politician Kangana Ranaut have put their recent public feud to rest on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Friday, following a disagreement over Kangana's remarks about the Gen Z generation.

On the occassion of Raksha Bandhan, while talking to the media, Ramdev expressed his wish to end the feud with actress-politician Kangana Ranaut and resolve the dispute through "dialogue."

"I am sending this gift and these sweets to sister Kangana Ranaut by post. There should be no hatred in the country for any reason, nor any ill will towards one another. Let us cast aside all animosity. A dispute had arisen recently--speculation about whether a conflict had developed between Ramdev and my sister Kangana Ranaut. Let us resolve such disputes through dialogue. I will also call Kangana today to convey my Raksha Bandhan greetings," said Yog Guru Ramdev.

In response to this, Kangana Ranaut accepted Baba Ramdev's sweet offerings on the occassion of Raksha Bandhan and shared her agreement with the Yog Guru for resolving their conflict through dialogue.

Sharing a note on her Instagram story, Kangana wrote, "Tyohar ka din hota hai sab bhool chook maaf karne ke liye hai, mere Bhai Baba Ram Dev ji ne bahut achcha kaha ki vivaad nahi, samvaad hona chahiye (All mistakes are forgiven on the day of the festival. My brother Baba Ramdev has rightly said that it must not be a debate but a conversation)."

She further accepted the gesture extended by Ramdev, adding, "Aaj Rakshabandhan ke din main unki mithai aur bade bhai ka prem dono swikaar karti hoon. Bahut dhanyawad. Ishwar Aapko lambi aayu de (On the day of Raksha Bandhan, I accept the sweets and the love offered by a big brother. Thank you so much, may god grant you a long life)."

The remarks came amid a war of words between Baba Ramdev and Kangana Ranaut, which began after the actor-turned-politician made controversial comments about Gen Z and young protesters.

She referred to the generation as 'generation gutter', drawing criticism from several quarters. Responding to her remarks, Ramdev questioned Kangana's education and past, while also objecting to her description of the younger generation.