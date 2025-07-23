All of Us are Dead Season 2: From Squid Game actors to new faces — Netflix unveils cast, synopsis of zombie K-drama

All of Us are Dead Season 2 might be out sooner than expected. With fans waiting for nearly four years, Netflix has finally announced that production of the much anticipated Season 2 of the zombie K-drama is underway.

Not just the announcement of All of Us Dead Season 2, the OTT platform has also released the lineup and official synopsis of the much awaited series—and it looks like the apocalypse is about to get even more intense.

For the second season of All of Us are Dead, some familiar faces won’t be returning, but plenty of new ones are stepping in.

All of Us are Dead Season 2 cast Two Squid Game actors —Kim Si Eun and Roh Jae Won—join the cast, along with Lee Min Jae (Weak Hero: Class 2) and Yoon Ga I (Undercover High School). These new characters have been specially created to fit the sequel’s evolved storyline and timeline.

As for fan favorites: yes, Cheong San (Yoon Chan Young), who was last seen in a precarious state, is back. So is Nam Ra (Cho Yi Hyun), the half-zombie who disappeared into the wilderness, and Su Hyeok (Lomon), the loyal fighter with a heart.

All of Us are Dead Season 2 release date Netflix has still not officially revaled the release date for All of Us are Dead Season 2.

All of Us are Dead Season 2 – what to expect Based on Joo Dong Geun’s webtoon, the first season racked up a jaw-dropping 560 million viewing hours in its debut month, landing in the list of Netflix’s Top 10 across more than 90 countries. Season 2 now shifts gears, putting the spotlight on Nam On Jo (played by returning lead Park Ji Hu), who’s traded her high school uniform for university life—but the undead chaos isn’t done with her yet.

