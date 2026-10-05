All of Us Are Dead Season 2: Release date, returning cast and what to expect from Netflix’s zombie series

Fans of All of Us Are Dead have been waiting for the next outbreak for more than four years. Now, there is finally some movement. Season 2 of Netflix’s Korean zombie series has completed filming and entered post-production, but viewers will have to wait a little longer before the survivors return to the screen.

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All of Us Are Dead 2: When will the new season start airing? As of October 2026, Netflix has not announced an official release date for Season 2. Recent reports, including The Week, suggest that the eight-episode season is expected to arrive in early 2027, potentially around January or February. However, this remains an expected window rather than a confirmed date.

The delay has been lengthy. Netflix officially renewed the series in June 2022, several months after its first season became a global hit. Production on the second season eventually began in July 2025.

According to What’s on Netflix, filming wrapped in February 2026, leaving the series to undergo the extensive post-production required for its zombie action and visual effects.

What will Season 2 be about? The new season will move the story beyond Hyosan High School and into Seoul.

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Netflix has confirmed that Nam On-jo, played by Park Ji-hu, is now a university student in Seoul. She is attempting to move on from the trauma and losses caused by the original outbreak when another wave of infection hits the city.

On-jo will be joined by new university friends Yong Ma-ru, So Ju-ran and Lee Jong-ah, played by Lee Min-jae, Kim Si-eun and Yoon Ga-i respectively. Their attempt to survive the new outbreak will form a major part of the season.

Several familiar faces are also returning. Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun and Lomon will reprise their roles as On-jo, Lee Cheong-san, Choi Nam-ra and Lee Su-hyeok.

Netflix has also confirmed new cast members including Lee Min-jae, Kim Si-eun, Roh Jae-won and Yoon Ga-i. Roh Jae-won will play Han Du-seok, a team leader within South Korea’s National Intelligence Service, adding another layer to the story as the authorities confront the continuing threat.

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The new season is being directed by Lee JQ and Kim Nam-su, with Chun Sung-il returning as writer.

More about Season 1 In Season 1 of All of Us Are Dead, a zombie outbreak begins at Hyosan High School after a science teacher’s experiment creates a virus that rapidly turns people into flesh-eating zombies.

A group of students, including Nam On-jo, Lee Cheong-san, Choi Nam-ra and Lee Su-hyeok, fight to survive as the infection spreads through the school and eventually across the city.

Along the way, they lose several friends, face violent threats from both zombies and other survivors, and discover that some infected people, known as hambies, retain parts of their human consciousness.

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By the finale, On-jo, Su-hyeok and a handful of other students escape the school and are rescued, while Nam-ra remains behind after becoming a hambie. The season ends with On-jo seeing Nam-ra on the school rooftop, hinting that she may still have an important role to play.

Season 1 premiered in January 2022 and became one of Netflix’s biggest Korean-language successes. The streamer said it amassed more than 560 million viewing hours within its first 28 days and reached the Top 10 in more than 90 countries.

For now, the biggest unanswered question remains the release date. While rumours have pointed to late 2026, the available evidence increasingly points towards 2027. Until Netflix makes an official announcement, fans will have to wait for the next chapter of the Hyosan survivors’ story.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.