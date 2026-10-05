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All of Us Are Dead Season 2: Release date, returning cast and what to expect from Netflix’s zombie series

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 has finished filming and is now in post-production. Netflix has not announced a release date, but the Korean zombie series is expected to return in 2027.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Published5 Oct 2026, 10:06 PM IST
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All of Us Are Dead Season 2 has finished filming and is now in post-production.
All of Us Are Dead Season 2 has finished filming and is now in post-production.
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Fans of All of Us Are Dead have been waiting for the next outbreak for more than four years. Now, there is finally some movement. Season 2 of Netflix’s Korean zombie series has completed filming and entered post-production, but viewers will have to wait a little longer before the survivors return to the screen.

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All of Us Are Dead 2: When will the new season start airing?

As of October 2026, Netflix has not announced an official release date for Season 2. Recent reports, including The Week, suggest that the eight-episode season is expected to arrive in early 2027, potentially around January or February. However, this remains an expected window rather than a confirmed date.

The delay has been lengthy. Netflix officially renewed the series in June 2022, several months after its first season became a global hit. Production on the second season eventually began in July 2025.

Also Read | All of Us are Dead Season 2: Cast, synopsis of zombie K-drama unveiled

According to What’s on Netflix, filming wrapped in February 2026, leaving the series to undergo the extensive post-production required for its zombie action and visual effects.

What will Season 2 be about?

The new season will move the story beyond Hyosan High School and into Seoul.

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Netflix has confirmed that Nam On-jo, played by Park Ji-hu, is now a university student in Seoul. She is attempting to move on from the trauma and losses caused by the original outbreak when another wave of infection hits the city.

On-jo will be joined by new university friends Yong Ma-ru, So Ju-ran and Lee Jong-ah, played by Lee Min-jae, Kim Si-eun and Yoon Ga-i respectively. Their attempt to survive the new outbreak will form a major part of the season.

Several familiar faces are also returning. Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun and Lomon will reprise their roles as On-jo, Lee Cheong-san, Choi Nam-ra and Lee Su-hyeok.

Also Read | 'Agent Kim Reactivated' breaks 2026 K-drama ratings record

Netflix has also confirmed new cast members including Lee Min-jae, Kim Si-eun, Roh Jae-won and Yoon Ga-i. Roh Jae-won will play Han Du-seok, a team leader within South Korea’s National Intelligence Service, adding another layer to the story as the authorities confront the continuing threat.

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The new season is being directed by Lee JQ and Kim Nam-su, with Chun Sung-il returning as writer.

More about Season 1

In Season 1 of All of Us Are Dead, a zombie outbreak begins at Hyosan High School after a science teacher’s experiment creates a virus that rapidly turns people into flesh-eating zombies.

A group of students, including Nam On-jo, Lee Cheong-san, Choi Nam-ra and Lee Su-hyeok, fight to survive as the infection spreads through the school and eventually across the city.

Along the way, they lose several friends, face violent threats from both zombies and other survivors, and discover that some infected people, known as hambies, retain parts of their human consciousness.

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By the finale, On-jo, Su-hyeok and a handful of other students escape the school and are rescued, while Nam-ra remains behind after becoming a hambie. The season ends with On-jo seeing Nam-ra on the school rooftop, hinting that she may still have an important role to play.

Also Read | Seoul, Busan, Gyeongju: How to do South Korea in autumn without overspending

Season 1 premiered in January 2022 and became one of Netflix’s biggest Korean-language successes. The streamer said it amassed more than 560 million viewing hours within its first 28 days and reached the Top 10 in more than 90 countries.

For now, the biggest unanswered question remains the release date. While rumours have pointed to late 2026, the available evidence increasingly points towards 2027. Until Netflix makes an official announcement, fans will have to wait for the next chapter of the Hyosan survivors’ story.

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About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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