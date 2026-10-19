All of Us Are Dead Season 2, Solo Leveling: What to expect from Netflix Korea's 10-year festival

Netflix is preparing to mark 10 years of its presence in South Korea with a two-day festival in Seoul. The event will feature previews of upcoming Korean shows, cast appearances, musical performances and discussions with creators.

Titled “Netf-Janchi” (넷플잔치 / Netflix Feast), the festival will take place on October 24 and 25, 2026, at Oil Tank Culture Park in Seoul. While the event is primarily aimed at fans attending in person, Netflix will also stream major showcases globally on YouTube.

The festival is expected to offer updates on several highly anticipated projects, including All of Us Are Dead Season 2, Solo Leveling, and new Korean original productions.

Netflix Korea's 10-year anniversary festival: Dates, venue and access The two-day celebration will be held at Oil Tank Culture Park in Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul. The festival is free to attend, but tickets have sold out following two rounds of bookings through Naver Booking.

Fans who cannot attend in person will be able to watch major showcases through Netflix's global YouTube livestreams.

The event marks a decade since Netflix launched its streaming service in South Korea in January 2016. Over the past 10 years, South Korea has become an important creative hub for the streaming platform, with more than 210 titles appearing on global Top 10 lists since tracking began.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2, Solo Leveling and more to feature One of the main attractions will be the “What Next? + Finale Performance” stage, scheduled for Saturday, October 24.

Following anniversary celebrations in Tokyo, Johannesburg and Rome, where Netflix announced several new productions, the Korean festival is expected to showcase upcoming projects through first-look reveals, cast appearances and production updates.

Here are some of the titles expected to feature at the event.

1. All of Us Are Dead Season 2 The second season of the popular zombie drama All of Us Are Dead is among the most anticipated highlights of the festival. Cast members and creators are expected to appear on stage to discuss the upcoming season.

Fans may also get a glimpse of the new season through teasers or behind-the-scenes footage ahead of its expected return in 2027.

2. Solo Leveling Solo Leveling, based on the popular web novel and webtoon franchise that also inspired a hit anime, is another project expected to feature at the festival.

The showcase is expected to provide updates on the live-action and screen adaptation projects associated with the franchise.

3. Grand Galaxy Hotel The upcoming fantasy drama Grand Galaxy Hotel is also expected to be part of the event. The festival could offer further details about the project and its place in Netflix Korea's upcoming content line-up.

4. Possible Love Possible Love is another anticipated title linked to the festival. The project comes from acclaimed filmmaker Lee Chang-dong and has attracted attention following its appearance at the Busan International Film Festival.

Further details about the project may be shared during the showcase.

5. Tantara / Slowly, Intensely Tantara, also known as Slowly, Intensely, is among the high-profile Korean productions expected to feature.

The romantic drama is part of Netflix's upcoming content line-up, with further updates anticipated as the platform prepares its releases for the final quarter of the year.

6. Beauty in the Beast The upcoming original production Beauty in the Beast is also expected to receive attention at the festival. The event may provide more information about the project, including details about its production and story.

What else can fans expect from Netf-Janchi? Beyond previews of upcoming titles, the festival will feature cast panels, musical performances and retrospectives celebrating a decade of Korean content on Netflix.

The event is designed to bring fans, actors and creators together while highlighting the growth of Korean entertainment on the global streaming platform.