All we know about ‘Bridgerton Season 4’: When and where to watch, plot, casting, and more | See here

Dearest gentle reader, Bridgerton Season 4 dates have been revealed.

When and where will Bridgerton Season 4 stream on OTT? The release dates were announced along with a teaser trailer for the hit series, confirming it will be released in two parts. The first four episodes are set to premiere on January 29, 2026, followed by the remaining four on February 26, 2026.

The show will be streamed on Netflix.

What will Bridgerton Season 4 be about? According to Netflix’s synopsis for Season 4, Bridgerton will centre on the free-spirited second son, Benedict. While his older and younger brothers have both found happiness in marriage, Benedict remains reluctant to do the same — until he encounters an enchanting ‘Lady in Silver’ at his mother’s masquerade ball.

Meet the cast of the upcoming season The upcoming season features Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton and Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, joined by Jonathan Bailey reprising his role as Anthony Bridgerton, Victor Alli as Lord John Stirling, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown. The cast also includes Lorraine Ashbourne as Mrs Varley, Masali Baduza as Michaela Stirling, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Bridgerton, and Hannah Dodd as Francesca Stirling.

Additional series regulars returning this season include Daniel Francis as Lord Marcus Anderson, Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton, Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Martins Imhangbe as Will Mondrich, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Will Tilston as Gregory Bridgerton, Polly Walker as Portia Featherington, Emma Naomi as Alice Mondrich, and Hugh Sachs as Brimsley.