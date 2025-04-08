AA22 x A6: Allu Arjun and Atlee team up for Sun Pictures’ magnum opus, leaves fans thrilled | Video

Jawan x Pushpa: On Tuesday, Allu Arjun, Pushpa star, and Atlee who helm the success of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan announced their upcoming collaboration. They will be working together on a magnum opus, tentatively titled AA22 x A6. The makers dropped an official announcement video on the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday.

AA22 x A6 announcement video Sun Pictures took to X, formerly known as Twitter and shared the video of Allu Arjun and Atlee. It is said to be a Pan-India film with sci-fi action elements. Atlee and the birthday boy travelled to Los Angeles for the project as well.

The video showed Kalanithi Maran meeting Allu Arjun and the director and agreeing to come on board for the project. The video continues and shows Atlee and Allu Arjun travelling to Los Angeles and meeting the animation and VFX team. Scouting the best options for their film, the duo personally go through various masks and gears for the characters of their film.

VFX and animation team of AA22 x A6 Talking about the project, VFX supervisor James Madigan who helms films like Iron Man 2 and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, said in the clip, “I just read the script and I’ve got to say, my head is still spinning.” Mike Elizalde, Artistic Director at Spectral Motion, shared, “The script is seriously unlike anything I’ve ever read. It is the best of the best of what I would ever want to create.”

Academy Award winner Justin Raleigh, added, “Reading through it, I’m very excited about all the potential creatures, all the different character possibilities.” William Wright Anderson, co-owner of Lola VFX, best known for Deadpool & Wolverine, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, and Stranger Things, also mentioned, “I cannot wait to be a part of this. I can’t wait to see what his vision does. The story is unbelievable.”

Posting the video, Sun Pictures wrote on the micro-blogging website: “Gear up for the Landmark Cinematic Event. #AA22xA6 - A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures. @alluarjun @Atlee_dir #SunPictures #AA22 #A6.”

Watch video here:

Fans react to Allu Arjun, Atlee film The announcement video served as the perfect gift for Allu Arjun fans. Reacting to it, a user commented, “The Biggest blockbuster ever coming (sic).” “This introduction gives me Beast and GOAT vibes. Hopefully, my man Atlee delivers this well (sic),” added another. Someone also said, “Wow, It's really out of the box. That excitement among VFX team gave me chills. (sic).”