Allu Arjun changing his name for even more stardom? Here’s Pushpa 2 star’s numerology secret

Allu Arjun is no stranger to breaking records, but could he now be looking to break into a new phase of his life through numerology? Reports suggest that the Pushpa 2 superstar is contemplating a name change, adding extra Us and Ns to his name for greater success. If the rumours hold, we might soon see him as Alluu Arjunn!

According to reports from CineJosh and Koimoi, the actor has been consulting numerology experts who believe that slight modifications to his name could further enhance his career trajectory.

Numerology, a belief system that attributes mystical significance to numbers and letters, has long influenced celebrities worldwide, from Bollywood to Hollywood. Many actors and filmmakers have tweaked spellings, citing better fortune, stronger energy alignment, and improved career stability.

Why add extra Us and Ns? Numerology suggests that certain letter combinations can bring balance and prosperity. The addition of extra Us and Ns could alter the numerical vibrations associated with Allu Arjun’s name, aligning it with numbers believed to signify greater fame, wealth, and longevity in the entertainment industry.

Similar changes have been seen in Bollywood, where stars like Ayushmann Khurrana (who added extra Ns and ₹to his name) and Rajkummar Rao (originally named Rajkumar Yadav, he modified his name by adding an extra 'm' and later dropped his surname entirely, reintroducing himself as Rajkummar Rao) have reportedly benefited from such adjustments.

While the idea may sound superstitious to some, the entertainment world has long embraced numerology as a means of ensuring continued success. Given Allu Arjun’s recent streak with Pushpa 2 shattering box office records, this move could be an attempt to maintain the momentum and push his career to even greater heights.

Despite these reports, Allu Arjun has yet to comment on the speculation. Whether he will officially adopt a new spelling remains to be seen, but the buzz surrounding his potential name change has already intrigued fans and industry insiders alike.

Apart from his potential name change, fans are also eagerly awaiting the continuation of the ‘Pushpa’ franchise. The end credits of ‘Pushpa 2’ teased a third instalment, ‘Pushpa 3’, fuelling excitement for another chapter in the saga. While details remain scarce, the prospect of Allu Arjun reprising his iconic role has heightened anticipation.​