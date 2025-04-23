Allu Arjun heartbroken after Pahalgam terror attack: ‘Beautiful place, kind people’

Pushpa fame Allu Arjun took to X, formerly Twitter, and reacted to the latest terrorist attack on Kashmir's Pahalgam region. Heartbroken by the killing of the tourist, he extended condolences to those affected by the attack.

Allu Arjun on Pahalgam attack Allu Arjun wrote, “Soo heart broken by #Pahalgam Attack . Such a beautiful place with kind hearted people . Condolences to all the families, near and dear of the victims. May their innocent souls rest in peace . Truly Heart breaking (sic).”

The attack took place on Tuesday in the Baisaran valley in the Pahalgam area.

26 men were killed and 17 were injured when gunmen opened fire at tourists in India's Jammu and Kashmir territory, police said.

Deemed as the worst such attack in India in nearly two decades, since the 2008 Mumbai shootings, the tourist killing in Pahalgam has shattered the relative calm in Kashmir.

Group behind Pahalgam terror attack As per Reuters, the militant group, Kashmir Resistance, claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media message. It expressed discontent that more than 85,000 "outsiders" had been settled in the region, spurring a "demographic change".

In a fresh statement on Wednesday, the group said that the "individuals targeted were not ordinary tourists; instead, they were linked to and affiliated with Indian security agencies".

"It was not a typical tourist group but rather an undercover agency tasked with research," it said and added that the attack should "serve as a wake-up call not only for Delhi but also for those who support Delhi’s questionable strategies".

"Resistance fighters plan to intensify their strategic attacks to ensure that those involved in undermining ... (the) resistance struggle face appropriate consequences," it warned.

Celebs react to Kashmir terror attack Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities have condemned the attack on social media.

Alia Bhatt called Pahalgam incident "heartbreaking," and shared, "Innocent lives lost. Tourists, families, people who were just... living. Seeking beauty. Seeking peace. And now there's only grief."

While Anushka Sharma called it a "cold-blooded terror attack," Sidharth Malhotra labelled it a “cowardly act.” He also said, "I have full faith in our armed forces and I'm sure they will do the needful.