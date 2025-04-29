India’s highest paid actor has no releases for next 2 years, yet beats Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Prabhas

The highest-paid actor in India may not have a film hitting theatres anytime soon, but he’s still raking in more than any other A-listers in the country. Outpacing superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, and Prabhas, it is none other than Allu Arjun.

Highest paid actor in India South cinema has gained a lot of attention in recent years and hence it is not surprising that highest highest-paid actor is the Pushpa star.

According to a report of Forbes India, the highest-paid actor is Allu Arjun who bagged ₹300 crore alone for Pushpa 2: The Rule. As per the website, his net worth stands around ₹350 crore, surpassing Joseph Vijay in the second spot.

Highest paid actors in India Actor Vijay reportedly charged ₹130 crore to ₹275 crore for Jana Nayagan. His previous film Leo was the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2023 while GOAT became highest Tamil grosser of 2024.

Next in the list Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with a remuneration of Rs150-250 crore for his last release Dunki. Following closely is Rajinikanth who reportedly charged ₹125-270 crore for films like Vettaiyan and Jailer. While reportedly Aamir Khan was paid ₹100-275 crore for Laal Singh Chaddha, Prabhas received Rs100-200 crore for Kalki 2898 AD.

AA22XA6 Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will be next collaborating with Jawan fame director Atlee. Their film is tentatively titled #AA22XA6 film.

As per reports, the film is mounted at a budget of ₹800 crores, making it second highest expensive film after S.S Rajamouli’s upcoming with Jr NTR and Priyanka Chopra, tentatively titled #SSMB29.

The film is a sci-fi actioner, expected to be a large-scale, visually impressive project with Hollywood-level VFX. Recently, Allu Arjun and Atlee were seen flying to LA for the design and VFX team.

The film is backed by Sun Pictures.

Reportedly, Allu Arjun is charging ₹175 crore for the film with Atlee, along with a 15% share in the film's profits. Atlee is said to be paid ₹100 crore as the director.