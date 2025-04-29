India’s highest paid actor has no releases for next 2 years, yet beats Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Prabhas

India's highest paid actor was paid around 300 crore for his last year's release which became a blockbuster. He is yet to announce the title of his next.

Sneha Biswas
Published29 Apr 2025, 09:47 PM IST
Allu Arjun becomes the highest paid actor in India with Pushpa 2.
Allu Arjun becomes the highest paid actor in India with Pushpa 2.

The highest-paid actor in India may not have a film hitting theatres anytime soon, but he’s still raking in more than any other A-listers in the country. Outpacing superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, and Prabhas, it is none other than Allu Arjun.

Highest paid actor in India

South cinema has gained a lot of attention in recent years and hence it is not surprising that highest highest-paid actor is the Pushpa star.

According to a report of Forbes India, the highest-paid actor is Allu Arjun who bagged 300 crore alone for Pushpa 2: The Rule. As per the website, his net worth stands around 350 crore, surpassing Joseph Vijay in the second spot.

Highest paid actors in India

Actor Vijay reportedly charged 130 crore to 275 crore for Jana Nayagan. His previous film Leo was the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2023 while GOAT became highest Tamil grosser of 2024.

Next in the list Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with a remuneration of Rs150-250 crore for his last release Dunki. Following closely is Rajinikanth who reportedly charged 125-270 crore for films like Vettaiyan and Jailer. While reportedly Aamir Khan was paid 100-275 crore for Laal Singh Chaddha, Prabhas received Rs100-200 crore for Kalki 2898 AD.

AA22XA6

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will be next collaborating with Jawan fame director Atlee. Their film is tentatively titled #AA22XA6 film. 

As per reports, the film is mounted at a budget of 800 crores, making it second highest expensive film after S.S Rajamouli’s upcoming with Jr NTR and Priyanka Chopra, tentatively titled #SSMB29.

The film is a sci-fi actioner, expected to be a large-scale, visually impressive project with Hollywood-level VFX. Recently, Allu Arjun and Atlee were seen flying to LA for the design and VFX team.

The film is backed by Sun Pictures.

Reportedly, Allu Arjun is charging 175 crore for the film with Atlee, along with a 15% share in the film's profits. Atlee is said to be paid 100 crore as the director. 

The film shoot is slated to begin filming in mid-2025. However, there's no confirmation regarding the film release. It is likely to hit the bigscreen in 2026-2027.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentIndia’s highest paid actor has no releases for next 2 years, yet beats Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Prabhas
MoreLess
First Published:29 Apr 2025, 09:47 PM IST

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.