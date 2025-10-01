Allu Arjun’s brother Allu Sirish announces engagement to girlfriend Nayanika in Paris

Actor Allu Sirish, the younger brother of superstar Allu Arjun, is all set to get engaged. The special occasion will take place on October 31, making it even more memorable as the actor ties the knot of commitment surrounded by family blessings.

A heartfelt announcement Sirish revealed the news by sharing a romantic picture from Paris, where he was seen holding Nayanika’s hand with the Eiffel Tower in the backdrop. In his note, he wrote:

“Today, on the birth anniversary of my grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah garu, I feel blessed to share something very close to my heart—my engagement to Nayanika.”

He further added, "My grandmother, who recently passed away, always wished to see me married. Though she isn't here with us, I know she is blessing us from above as we begin this journey together. It means everything to us that our families have embraced our love with such joy."

See the post here:

A private personal life Known for keeping his personal life away from the spotlight, Sirish rarely opens up about relationships. He had earlier shared a moving tribute following the passing of his grandmother, Kanaka Ratnam, recalling fond childhood memories with her and the bond they shared.