Allu Arjun’s brother Allu Sirish announces engagement to girlfriend Nayanika in Paris

Allu Arjun’s younger brother, actor Allu Sirish, announced his engagement to Nayanika with a heartfelt note on October 1—his grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah’s birth anniversary. Sharing a romantic picture from Paris, Sirish said he felt blessed to begin this new chapter with his family’s blessings.

Anjali Thakur
Published1 Oct 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Allu Arjun’s younger brother, actor Allu Sirish, and Nayanika in Paris.
Actor Allu Sirish, the younger brother of superstar Allu Arjun, is all set to get engaged. The special occasion will take place on October 31, making it even more memorable as the actor ties the knot of commitment surrounded by family blessings.

A heartfelt announcement

Sirish revealed the news by sharing a romantic picture from Paris, where he was seen holding Nayanika’s hand with the Eiffel Tower in the backdrop. In his note, he wrote:

“Today, on the birth anniversary of my grandfather, Allu Ramalingaiah garu, I feel blessed to share something very close to my heart—my engagement to Nayanika.”

He further added, "My grandmother, who recently passed away, always wished to see me married. Though she isn't here with us, I know she is blessing us from above as we begin this journey together. It means everything to us that our families have embraced our love with such joy."

See the post here:

A private personal life

Known for keeping his personal life away from the spotlight, Sirish rarely opens up about relationships. He had earlier shared a moving tribute following the passing of his grandmother, Kanaka Ratnam, recalling fond childhood memories with her and the bond they shared.

Work front

On the professional side, Allu Sirish was last seen in Buddy (2024), an action-comedy-fantasy. Meanwhile, his brother Allu Arjun continues to dominate the box office with Pushpa 2: The Rise.

 
 
