Allu Arjun’s grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, passes away; final rites in Kokapet today

Telugu star Allu Arjun’s grandmother, Allu Kanakaratnam, passed away on Saturday, August 30, at the age of 94. Her mortal remains have been brought to Allu Aravind’s residence, and her final rites are scheduled for later this afternoon in Kokapet.



Advertisement

Allu Arjun Returns to Hyderabad After Grandmother’s Demise After hearing the news of his grandmother’s passing, Allu Arjun was seen arriving in Hyderabad from Mumbai. Chiranjeevi also shared an emotional note on social media mourning her sudden demise.

Chiranjeevi Pays Tribute On Saturday, Chiranjeevi took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his grief over the loss of his mother-in-law. He wrote, “Our mother-in-law... The demise of Kanakarathnamma Garu, wife of Sri Allu Ramalingayya Garu, is extremely heartbreaking. The love, courage, and life values she showed to our families will forever be an inspiration to us. I pray to God that her sacred soul attains peace. Om Shanti.”

Advertisement

Allu Kanakaratnam Passes Away Allu Kanakaratnam passed away in the early hours of Saturday at 1:45 AM due to age-related ailments. According to 123 Telugu, her final rites will take place this afternoon at Kokapet.

Her grandson Ram Charan, who was shooting for his upcoming film Peddi in Mysore, left the shoot to return to Hyderabad and be with his family.

Advertisement

Family Offers Condolences Allu Arjun, who was also in Mumbai for the shoot of Atlee’s film, returned to Hyderabad to pay his last respects. Her mortal remains have been kept at the residence of her son, Allu Aravind, for family and friends to offer condolences.

Advertisement

Allu Arjun’s Close Bond With His Grandmother Allu Arjun shared a very close bond with his grandmother. In December 2024, when the actor was involved in a controversy following the death of a fan during the Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere in Hyderabad, he was arrested and returned home from jail the next morning.

Upon his return, his grandmother was seen getting emotional and performing a ritual to ward off the evil eye from him. The video went viral, with fans praising the touching bond between Allu Arjun and his grandmother.