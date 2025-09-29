Allu Arjun’s sweet birthday wish for wife Sneha Reddy wins the internet

Actor Allu Arjun had the sweetest birthday message for his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, who turned a year older on September 29. The Pushpa star shared cosy pictures of the couple from their vacation, along with a heartfelt note that quickly went viral among fans.

Allu Arjun Twins With Sneha On Her Birthday The actor posted two pictures on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), in which the couple can be seen twinning in monochrome looks. Dressed in matching black jackets, sunglasses, tees and pants, the duo struck picture-perfect tourist poses. Sharing the images, Arjun wrote, “Happy Birthday Cutie” with a black heart emoji.

See the post here:

Actor Lakshmi Manchu dropped a sweet comment on the post: “Happpppy birthday love.” Fans also flooded the comments section with warm wishes for Sneha.

Sneha’s Response Sneha re-shared her husband’s wishes from his private Instagram account, Bunny Boy Private. The actor had also posted a monochrome picture of Sneha in a formal suit, calling her a “cutie”, along with another candid moment of her on a phone call.

Their Love Story Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy tied the knot in a lavish Hyderabad wedding on March 6, 2011. The couple are parents to son Ayaan and daughter Arha. Interestingly, Arha made her acting debut in 2023 with Shaakunthalam, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan, where she played Prince Bharata.

Allu Arjun’s Recent Work On the professional front, Allu Arjun last appeared in Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024), which became the second-highest-grossing Telugu film of all time, behind Baahubali 2 and Dangal. He had earlier delivered back-to-back hits with Trivikram Srinivas’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020) and Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise (2021).