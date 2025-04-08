Allu Arjun turns 43: Pushpa 2 actor greets fans waiting outside his home; receives special birthday wish from wife Sneha

Actor Allu Arjun turned 43 on Tuesday. On the special occasion, fans gathered outside his house in Hyderabad to catch a glimpse of the birthday boy. The Pushpa star did not disappoint them as he made an appearance to thank them.

Allu Arjun meets fans on his birthday A video showed Allu Arjun stepping out of his lavish bungalow to meet his fans. Sporting an off-duty look, the actor wore a white T-shirt and black denim pants. He also sported black sunglasses, completing his look with funky sneakers.

He greeted fans with folded hands. Thanking them for their wishes and love, he gave them high-fives and obliged to handshakes. The crowd continued to cheer for him as he stayed for a few minutes.

Meanwhile, social media is filled with heartfelt wishes for Allu Arjun on his special day.

Sneha wishes Allu Arjun The actor and his family had a quiet celebration at home. He was with his wife Sneha Reddy and their kids, Arha and Ayaan.

Sneha dedicated a post on Instagram for the actor and called him the ‘love of her life’. She also offered glimpses of his birthday celebrations.

She wrote, “Happy 43rd to the love of my life. Wishing you a year full of joy, peace, and most of all — health & strength. Forever grateful to walk through life with you by my side. Love you endlessly.”

Her post featured a video, showcasing several endearing moments of Arjun, Sneha and their kids. From their vacations to airport selfies of Arjun and Sneha and pictures on the sets of Pushpa, the video captured several unseen moments of the actor.

Allu Arjun's birthday celebration with family Alongside Sneha also shared a picture of Arjun cutting a cake on his birthday. Their kids, Arha and Ayaan were with them as well. She posted it on her Instagram Stories and added a heart and evil eye emojis.

Allu Arjun’s birthday celebration with family.

She also shared a sneak peek from the family's special lunch on Arjun's birthday.

Allu Arjun’s special birthday lunch at Hyderabad home.

On Tuesday, Arjun also treated fans with a special announcement regarding his upcoming film. He is all set to collaborate with filmmaker Atlee for his next. Titled as AA22 x A6 for now, the film is said to have sci-fi elements.

Sharing the news, Sun Pictures wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Gear up for the Landmark Cinematic Event. #AA22xA6 - A Magnum Opus from Sun Pictures. @alluarjun @Atlee_dir #SunPictures #AA22 #A6.”