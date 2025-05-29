Allu Arjun wins Best Actor for Pushpa 2 at Gaddar Telangana Film Awards 2024, dedicates it to fans

The Telangana government has unveiled the inaugural edition of the State Film Awards, titled the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards, a tribute to the late revolutionary balladeer Gaddar. The winners were announced on Thursday, ahead of the grand ceremony which will take place on June 14 in Hyderabad.

Allu Arjun on winning Best Actor at Gaddar Telangana Film Awards Actor Allu Arjun bagged the first Best Actor award for his blockbuster, Pushpa 2.

Reflecting on the win, Allu Arjun dedicated his win to the fans,

He penned a note on X: “I am truly honoured to receive the first Best Actor award for #Pushpa2 at the #GaddarTelanganaFilmAwards 2024. Heartfelt thanks to the Government of Telangana for this prestigious honour. All credit goes to my director Sukumar garu, my producers, and the entire Pushpa team. I dedicate this award to all my fans , your unwavering support continues to inspire me.”

See post here:

Gaddar Telangana Film Awards winners list Check out the full winners list here:

Best films Best Film: Kalki 2898 AD

Second Best Film: Pottel

Third Best Film: Lucky Bhaskar

National Integration Film: Committee Kurrollu

Children’s Film: 35 Chinna Katha Kadu

Environment/Heritage/History Film: Razakar

Wholesome Entertainment Film: Aay…Mem Friends Andi

Individual awards: Best Director: Nag Ashwin (Kalki 2898 AD)

Debut Director: Sri Yedu Vamsee (Committee Kurrollu)

Best Actor: Allu Arjun (Pushpa 2)

Best Actress: Nivetha Thomas (35 Chinna Katha Kadu)

Best Supporting Actor: SJ Suryah (Saripodhaa Sanivaaram)

Best Supporting Actress: Saranya Pradeep (Ambajipeta Marriage Band)

Best Music Director: Bheems Ceciroleo (Razakar)

Best Male Playback Singer: Sid Sriram (Ooru Peru Bhairavakona - Nizame Ne Chebutunna)

Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal (Pushpa 2 - Sooseki Aggi Ravva)

Best Comedian: Satya, Vennela Kishore (Mathu Vadalara 2)

Best Child Artist: Arundev Pothula (35 Chinna Katha Kadu), Harika (Mercy Killing)

Best Story Writer: Siva Paladugu (Music Shop Murthy)

Best Screenplay Writer: Venky Atluri (Lucky Baskhar)

Best Lyricist: Chandra Bose (Raju Yadav)

Best Cinematographer: Vishwanath Reddy (Gaami)

Best Editor: Navin Nooli (Lucky Baskhar)

Best Audiographer: Aravind Menon (Gaami)

Best Choreographer: Ganesh Acharya (Devara - Ayudha Puja)

Best Art Director: Adnithin Zihani Choudhary (Kalki 2898 AD)

Best Action Choreographer: K Chandra Shekar Rathod (Gangster)

Best Makeup Artist: Nalla Sreenu (Razakar)

Best Costume Designer: Archana Rao, Ajay Kumar (Kalki 2898 AD)

Special Jury Awards: Special Jury Award 1: Dulquer Salmaan (Lucky Baskhar)

Special Jury Award 2: Ananya Nagalla (Pottel)

Special Jury Award 3: Sujith, Sandeep (KA)

Special Jury Award 4: Prashanth Reddy, Rajesh Kallepally (Raju Yadav)

Jury Special Mention: Faria Abdullah (Mathu Vadalara 2 - Drama Nakko Mama)