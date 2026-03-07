Allu Sirish marries Nayanika Reddy in star-studded Hyderabad wedding; CM Revanth Reddy attends

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 7 (ANI): Telugu actor Allu Sirish married entrepreneur Nayanika Reddy in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad on Friday evening, March 6, 2026, with family members, celebrities and political leaders in attendance.

Among the notable guests was Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, who later shared glimpses from the celebration and extended his blessings to the newlyweds.

The wedding was marked by traditional South Indian rituals. Photographs from the ceremony show the couple participating in customary wedding proceedings surrounded by family members and well-wishers.

Actor Ram Charan also congratulated the newlywed couple on his official Instagram handle.

The wedding date holds personal significance for the Allu family as the ceremony was held on the same date, March 6, on which Sirish's elder brother, actor Allu Arjun, married Sneha Reddy in 2011.

For the wedding, Allu Sirish chose a regal ivory sherwani featuring intricate traditional embroidery along the front panel and cuffs. The outfit was paired with a matching pattu pancha (dhoti), a classic staple for South Indian weddings. He completed the ensemble with a gold-bordered stole and a simple yellow thread tied around his forehead as part of the rituals.

Nayanika Reddy opted for a sophisticated bridal look in a tissue silk Kanjivaram saree in a champagne-gold shade with mauve undertones. Her ensemble was complemented by elaborate jewellery, including a multi-layered diamond and pink emerald necklace, a matching maang tikka, and a traditional nose ring. The handloomed Kanjivaram saree featured rich zari work, a hallmark of traditional South Indian bridal attire.

The wedding followed a series of pre-wedding celebrations hosted in Hyderabad. On March 2, the couple organised a grand reception at Allu Studios for family members, close friends and members of the Telugu film industry.

The gathering saw the presence of several prominent personalities, including Nandamuri Balakrishna, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amala Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, Atlee, Ram Charan, Nani, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja, Gopichand, Jagapati Babu, Naveen Polishetty, Lakshmi Manchu and Vaishnav Tej, among others.