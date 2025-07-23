‘Almost got fired’: Kartik Aaryan recreates Coldplay concert scandal; Instagram Reel goes viral

“Fitness Freak, KARTIK AARYAN, caught cheating on his diet, at the Coldplay concert last night.” Yes, you heard it right. And, it’s revealed by none other than Kartik Aaryan himself.

The Aashiqui 3 actor has recreated the infamous Coldplay scandal moment, involving Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR Head Kristin Cabot.

The viral video shows Kartik Aaryan standing in front of a round mirror, holding a chocolate bar in his hands. As the camera catches him cheating on his diet, he gets shocked and hides. The people behind him chuckle at his shady behaviour. Next, he performs a bicep curl with a dumbbell.

“You Are the most sporty trendy and creative boy...our superstar,” reacted a fan.

“Only you could have recreated this,” wrote another.

Another fan commented, “The fittest and hottest actor of this era.”

“Everyone’s out here making reels about how stressed you are, and here you are cheating on your abs with that chocolate,” came from another.

The Instagram Reel has gone viral, gaining more than 2 million views in one hour. Kartik has 46.8 million followers on Instagram.

Aashiqui 3 Kartik Aaryan’s next movie is Aashiqui 3, a romantic drama directed by Anurag Basu. It stars Sreeleela as the female lead. The movie was first set for Diwali 2025 but may now release on Valentine’s Day 2026.

As per reports, the shooting is halfway done. More filming will happen after August 2025.

Also, the movie may not be called Aashiqui 3 due to legal issues. It could be renamed Tu Aashiqui Hai.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri A Kartik vs Kartik battle may take place during the Valentine’s Day week next year. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, another romantic comedy he’s been working on, is set to release on February 13, 2026. It also stars Ananya Panday.