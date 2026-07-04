Alpha Box Office Collection Day 2: After lowest opening in YRF Spy Universe history, can Alia Bhatt film make recovery?

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt's much-awaited film, Alpha, is off to an underwhelming start at the box office. The female-led film, also starring Sharvari Wagh, saw the lowest opening collection for a film in the YRF Spy Universe on day 1. On day 2, Saturday, Alpha started off on a muted noted, collecting ₹38 lakh net from early shows.

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Alpha Box Office Collection Day 2 As per an early estimate, Alpha is being screened across 1,006 shows in India on day 6, indicating a sharp decline in show count from yesterday's 7,534 shows. The film witnessed an average occupancy of about 12% in the morning slot.

With this, the Alia Bhatt-starrer is now at ₹9.63 net India collection. Considering taxes, the film has grossed ₹11.55 crore in the country so far.

However, these are early estimates for the day. The film is likely to earn more throughout the day, pushing its overall collection.

Alpha Box Office Collection Worldwide Overseas, Alpha has grossed ₹5 crore in gross collections. Considering its opening domestic business, its total worldwide gross collection is now at ₹16.10 crore.

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About Alpha: Makers, plot, cast Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Yash Raj Films, Alpha is the first female-led film in the studio, headlined by Alia Bhatt.

The film was released in theatres on Friday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

The movie follows two elite agents, played by Bhatt and Sharvari, who embark on a high-stakes mission to take on a dangerous adversary portrayed by Bobby Deol.

Key stars in the film also include Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role. Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as super-spy Kabir Dhaliwal in a special cameo appearance.

Alpha is the latest addition to Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, consisting of Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2.

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Alpha review However, Alpha has received mixed reviews from the critics. The Live Mint review of the film mentioned Bhatt, Sharvari and Hrithik Roshan's cameo in the film as: “I have difficulty buying Alia Bhatt as an action star. She isn’t physically imposing, but there have been plenty of slight fighters; it’s more a question of choreography and conviction. She was terrific as the sister on a mission in Jigra (2024) because you could believe the force of emotion would sweep that character into physical feats that are beyond her. In Alpha, there’s a weightlessness to the fights that’s not just down to all the wirework. Sita is introduced as a wrecking ball who destroys a whole facility of trained soldiers by herself. It just doesn’t seem credible. Her best fight is on a smaller scale, a cramped indoor tussle with Sharvari, who has a dancer’s agility but is distractingly seeking the camera during action sequences. The worst is the Hrithik Roshan cameo, spoiled in the trailer and, frankly, not worth the trouble of keeping secret.”

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Disclaimer: All data used in this article are taken from film tracker Sancilk.com Live Mint couldn't independently verify them.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.