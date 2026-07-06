Alpha Box Office Collection Day 3: Alia Bhatt's film sees jump over weekend, beats Jigra lifetime earnings

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 3: Yash Raj Film (YRF)'s first female-led chapter in their spy universe, Alpha, opened to mixed reviews. Led by Alia Bhatt, the film wrapped up its opening weekend with its highest single-day earnings on Sunday. The film has surpassed the lifetime collection of Bhatt's previous release, Jigra ( ₹56.93 crore).

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Alpha Box Office Collection Day 3 On day 3, Alpha minted ₹13.25 crore net in India, recording a 15.2% growth in earnings from its previous day's earnings ( ₹11.50 crore net). The film was screened across 7,439 domestic shows, pushing its India net collections to ₹34 crore. Considering taxes, the film's India gross collections are at ₹40.80 crore.

Alpha recorded a healthy jump in terms of occupancy on Day 3, its first Sunday, with an overall occupancy of 33.10%. The film began day 3 on a slow note, recording 12.92% occupancy in the morning shows, before a rise to 38.46% in the afternoon. Footfalls peaked during the evening shows at 49.38% and settled at 31.62% at night.

Alpha Box Office Collection Worldwide The film, also starring Sharvari alongside Alia Bhatt, has remained lukewarm overseas as well. Alpha raked in ₹5 crore on day 3, taking its international gross earnings to ₹18 crore by day 3. Considering domestic earnings, the film's worldwide collection has grossed ₹58.80 crore.

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Alpha witnessed steady growth over its opening weekend, with collections improving each day, thanks to word of mouth and weekend footfalls. The film opened with ₹9.25 crore on Friday and saw a jump to ₹11.50 crore on Saturday before peaking at ₹13.25 crore on Sunday. However, Monday will determine the fate of the movie at the ticket window.

About Alpha The YRF action thriller is directed by Shiv Rawail. It follows two elite agents, played by Bhatt and Sharvari, who embark on a high-stakes mission to take on a dangerous villain, essayed by Bobby Deol.

The cast also includes Anil Kapoor, Dia Mirza and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. Actor Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as super-spy Kabir Dhaliwal in a special cameo appearance.

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Alpha is the latest addition to Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, which already has Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 2, Hrithik Roshan's War, War 2 and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan.

Karan Johar defends Alpha amid trolling, poor response Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar extended support to Alia Bhatt starrer Alpha, urging the audience to avoid toxicity and watch the film amid poor reviews and online trolling.

Taking to his Instagram story, Johar noted how the audience has risen above online negativity and called them "true warriors".

His note read: “When footfalls are a challenge ALPHA takes a solid start! It emphasises many things... the audience is way above online negativity and they are the true warriors... the stardom and theatrical pull and unquestionable talent of Alia Bhatt and the impact of a big screen spectacle is undebatable and that YRF has a continued franchise and an endeavor to create theatrical tentpole experiences that need our applause and not our toxicity!”

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Disclaimer: All inputs used in this article are taken from Sacnilk.com

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.