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Alpha Box Office Collection Day 3: Alia Bhatt's spy thriller crosses ₹30 crore mark in India

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha has crossed 30 crore net at the Indian box office within three days of its theatrical release, posting strong occupancy growth over its opening weekend.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated5 Jul 2026, 07:31 PM IST
A still from the movie Alpha that releases this weekend.
A still from the movie Alpha that releases this weekend.(HT_PRINT)
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Alpha, the latest instalment in the YRF Spy Universe starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, has recorded a strong opening weekend at the domestic box office.

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 3

The Shiv Rawail film has collected an estimated 30.18 crore net in India by the end of its third day in theatres.

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The action thriller, which released worldwide on 3 July 2026, has shown consistent growth since its opening day, buoyed by weekend footfalls and positive audience response to its action sequences and performances.

According to early box office figures available on Sunday on Sacnilk, the film collected 9.43 crore net on its third day, taking its total India gross collections to 36.03 crore. Final figures for Sunday remain awaited.

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Also Read | Alpha Box Office Day 2: After low opening, can Alia Bhatt's film make recovery?

Directed by Shiv Rawail in his feature film debut and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Alpha opened with 9.25 crore net on Friday. The film then witnessed a notable increase on Saturday, earning 11.50 crore net, before adding another 9.43 crore in live collections on Sunday.

The film's occupancy rates also reflected growing audience engagement over the weekend. On its opening day, Alpha recorded an occupancy of 20 per cent across 7,534 shows. This rose to 25 per cent on Saturday across 6,882 shows, while Sunday's occupancy climbed further to 29 per cent despite the film running in 5,444 shows.

More about Alpha

The film marks the seventh instalment in the highly successful YRF Spy Universe franchise, which includes blockbuster titles such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3. Industry observers have closely monitored Alpha's performance due to its significance as the franchise's first female-led spy thriller.

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Written by Soumil Shukla, Shridhar Raghavan, Ishita Moitra and Uday Chopra, Alpha centres on a highly trained assassin who was raised in isolation and transformed into a super-soldier by a rogue commander. After uncovering the truth about her origins and stolen childhood, she joins forces with her long-lost sister to dismantle the illicit military programme responsible for her past.

Also Read | ‘Alpha’ review: Alia Bhatt-starrer shows Spyverse needs urgent repairs

The film features Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Principal photography commenced shortly after the film's title announcement in July 2024, with filming taking place across Mumbai, Kashmir and Valladolid.

The opening weekend collections position Alpha among the stronger Hindi film launches of 2026, although its long-term box office trajectory will depend on its weekday hold and audience reception in the coming days. Trade analysts will now closely watch the film's performance from Monday onwards as final weekend figures are reported.

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About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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