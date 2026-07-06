Alpha Box Office Collection Day 4: Alia Bhatt's spy thriller crosses ₹35 crore, sees dip on 1st Monday

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha witnessed a significant drop in collections on its first Monday after registering steady growth over its opening weekend.
The spy thriller has earned an estimated ₹1.60 crore net by 6 pm on Day 4 and pushing its total India net collection to ₹35.60 crore.
The film, which marks the first female-led instalment in Yash Raj Films' expanding spy universe, opened to ₹9.25 crore on Friday before recording substantial growth over the weekend. Alpha collected ₹11.50 crore on Saturday and further improved to ₹13.25 crore on Sunday, taking its three-day domestic total to ₹34 crore net.
According to the latest trade estimates, the film added ₹1.60 crore on Monday by early evening, with occupancy levels dropping to around 11 per cent as theatres transitioned from the weekend period to regular weekday business. The number of shows also reduced to 5,128 from 7,439 on Sunday, reflecting the expected adjustment in exhibition schedules after the opening weekend.
While Alpha's collections slowed considerably from its weekend figures, the film has nevertheless surpassed the ₹35 crore net mark in India within four days of release.
The film marks the seventh instalment in the highly successful YRF Spy Universe franchise, which includes blockbuster titles such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3. Industry observers have closely monitored Alpha's performance due to its significance as the franchise's first female-led spy thriller.
Written by Soumil Shukla, Shridhar Raghavan, Ishita Moitra and Uday Chopra, Alpha centres on a highly trained assassin who was raised in isolation and transformed into a super-soldier by a rogue commander. After uncovering the truth about her origins and stolen childhood, she joins forces with her long-lost sister to dismantle the illicit military programme responsible for her past.
The film features Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Principal photography commenced shortly after the film's title announcement in July 2024, with filming taking place across Mumbai, Kashmir and Valladolid.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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