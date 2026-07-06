Alpha Box Office Collection Day 4: Alia Bhatt's spy thriller crosses ₹35 crore, sees dip on 1st Monday

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha witnessed a significant drop in collections on its first Monday after registering steady growth over its opening weekend.
The spy thriller has earned an estimated ₹1.60 crore net by 6 pm on Day 4 and pushing its total India net collection to ₹35.60 crore.
The film, which marks the first female-led instalment in Yash Raj Films' expanding spy universe, opened to ₹9.25 crore on Friday before recording substantial growth over the weekend. Alpha collected ₹11.50 crore on Saturday and further improved to ₹13.25 crore on Sunday, taking its three-day domestic total to ₹34 crore net.
According to the latest trade estimates, the film added ₹1.60 crore on Monday by early evening, with occupancy levels dropping to around 11 per cent as theatres transitioned from the weekend period to regular weekday business. The number of shows also reduced to 5,128 from 7,439 on Sunday, reflecting the expected adjustment in exhibition schedules after the opening weekend.
While Alpha's collections slowed considerably from its weekend figures, the film has nevertheless surpassed the ₹35 crore net mark in India within four days of release.
The film marks the seventh instalment in the highly successful YRF Spy Universe franchise, which includes blockbuster titles such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan and Tiger 3. Industry observers have closely monitored Alpha's performance due to its significance as the franchise's first female-led spy thriller.
Written by Soumil Shukla, Shridhar Raghavan, Ishita Moitra and Uday Chopra, Alpha centres on a highly trained assassin who was raised in isolation and transformed into a super-soldier by a rogue commander. After uncovering the truth about her origins and stolen childhood, she joins forces with her long-lost sister to dismantle the illicit military programme responsible for her past.
The film features Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles, alongside Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. Principal photography commenced shortly after the film's title announcement in July 2024, with filming taking place across Mumbai, Kashmir and Valladolid.