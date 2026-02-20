Alpha movie ‘sure shot disaster’: Kamaal R Khan claims Yash Raj Films is planning direct-to-OTT release

Kamaal Rashid Khan has claimed that Yash Raj Films will release its next movie, Alpha, directly on OTT. According to the actor, the decision is based on the concern that it would not do well in theatres.

“Producer Aditya Chopra is 100% sure that his upcoming Film #Alpha (Alia Bhatt starer) will be a sure shot disaster. Therefore, he has decided to release the film directly on OTT. It’s a right decision!” KRK wrote on Twitter (now X).

“If the producer himself doubts the film, OTT release is the safest bet,” replied a social media user to Kamaal R Khan’s post.

“Correct. After Dhurandhar, people won't love poorly-made movies. You are a genius, sir,” replied another.

Another user commented, “200% RIGHT DECISION.”

However, one of them called it speculation: “It Will Release on Big Screen. Avoid Rumours.”

Alpha movie Alpha is the 7th film in the YRF Spy Universe. It is the first one led by female heroes. The movie stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as Indian super agents. The story follows two skilled female agents on a high-risk international mission.

The film is directed by Shiv Rawail, known for The Railway Men. It is produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. Bobby Deol plays the main villain while Anil Kapoor returns as the head of R&AW. Hrithik Roshan is also expected to appear in a cameo as Major Kabir Dhaliwal (War movies).

Originally scheduled for release in December 2025, the film was delayed to allow more time for VFX and post-production.

Despite online rumours, the movie is set for theatrical release on 17 April. India Today earlier cited YRF sources, reporting that the film will be released in theatres.

“Alpha is an extremely special film for us, and we want to present the film in its most cinematic self. We have realised that the VFX will take a little longer than we had initially assumed. We want to leave no stone unturned to make Alpha into a theatrical experience for everyone to cherish. Thus, we will now release the film on April 17, 2026,” The Hindu quoted a YRF spokesperson as saying in a statement.

KRK’s Bollywood controversies KRK, who was arrested last month in connection with a firing incident in Mumbai, has long been associated with controversies. His comments about Bollywood stars are often perceived as offensive.

He has faced backlash for body-shaming remarks about actresses and controversial comments about mental health. He has also been arrested over past social media posts.

In February, he claimed that reports of Bollywood stars financially helping actor Rajpal Yadav were exaggerated for publicity. He announced that he would personally give ₹10 lakh to support Yadav.

In 2021, Salman Khan filed a defamation case against KRK after his review of the film Radhe. While KRK said the case was about the review, Salman’s team stated it was linked to allegations about the Being Human brand. A court ordered KRK not to post defamatory content about Salman.