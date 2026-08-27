Alpha OTT release date: When and where to watch Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy film online

Alpha OTT release date: Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari collaborated for the first time for Yash Raj Films' first female-led spy-thriller Alpha. The action-packed film, which was a part of YRF's spy universe, was released in theatres last month. Missed watching Alpha? Here's your chance to enjoy Alpha from the comforts of your home, as the film is all set to mark its OTT debut soon.

When and where to watch Alpha on OTT Alia Bhatt-starrer Alpha will premiere online on 28 August. It will be streaming on Netflix, its official digital partner.

On Thursday, Netflix India confirmed the OTT release date of Alpha. Revealing that it will be available online, the OTT giant's post read, “Get ready to join the Alpha gang. Watch Alpha, out 28 August, on Netflix!”

About Alpha: Cast, plot Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. It also sees a cameo appearance by Hrithik Roshan.

In the film, Alia Bhatt essays the role of Sita, an R&AW agent who has been trained to become an Alpha soldier. On the other hand, Sharvari plays the role of Durga Kaul, Sita’s estranged twin. Bobby Deol is the prime antagonist of the story.

The film revolves around Sita, who has been kidnapped and raised in isolation by a rogue commander. She uncovers the dark truth about her family and her stolen childhood and teams up with her long-lost sister to take down her creator and his illicit military program.

The official plot of Alpha reads: "Driven by revenge, a young girl destroys anyone in her path until her journey uncovers the hidden truths of her own life. She is bold, cold, and ready to cross any line, hurting anyone who stands in her way".

Box office response and review Alpha was officially released in theatres on July 3. It received mixed reactions from critics and fans alike.

The Live Mint review of Alpha mentioned, “The YRF Spyverse is now running on vibes, star cameos and whatever ridiculously catchy new jingle with placeholder English lyrics Sanchit and Ankit Balhara have cooked up. After the glorious high of Pathaan (2023), there’s only been disappointment: first the unnecessary Tiger 3 (2023), then the embarrassing misfire of War 2 (2025). Shiv Rawail’s Alpha isn’t as dire as the previous two entries, but nevertheless shows a franchise badly in need of fresh ideas and, more importantly, a sense of purpose.”