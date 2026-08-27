Alpha OTT release date: When and where to watch Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy film online

Alpha OTT release date: Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari collaborated for the first time for Yash Raj Films' first female-led spy-thriller Alpha. The action-packed film, which was a part of YRF's spy universe, was released in theatres last month. Missed watching Alpha? Here's your chance to enjoy Alpha from the comforts of your home, as the film is all set to mark its OTT debut soon.

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When and where to watch Alpha on OTT Alia Bhatt-starrer Alpha will premiere online on 28 August. It will be streaming on Netflix, its official digital partner.

On Thursday, Netflix India confirmed the OTT release date of Alpha. Revealing that it will be available online, the OTT giant's post read, “Get ready to join the Alpha gang. Watch Alpha, out 28 August, on Netflix!”

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About Alpha: Cast, plot Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. It also sees a cameo appearance by Hrithik Roshan.

In the film, Alia Bhatt essays the role of Sita, an R&AW agent who has been trained to become an Alpha soldier. On the other hand, Sharvari plays the role of Durga Kaul, Sita’s estranged twin. Bobby Deol is the prime antagonist of the story.

The film revolves around Sita, who has been kidnapped and raised in isolation by a rogue commander. She uncovers the dark truth about her family and her stolen childhood and teams up with her long-lost sister to take down her creator and his illicit military program.

The official plot of Alpha reads: "Driven by revenge, a young girl destroys anyone in her path until her journey uncovers the hidden truths of her own life. She is bold, cold, and ready to cross any line, hurting anyone who stands in her way".

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Box office response and review Alpha was officially released in theatres on July 3. It received mixed reactions from critics and fans alike.

The Live Mint review of Alpha mentioned, “The YRF Spyverse is now running on vibes, star cameos and whatever ridiculously catchy new jingle with placeholder English lyrics Sanchit and Ankit Balhara have cooked up. After the glorious high of Pathaan (2023), there’s only been disappointment: first the unnecessary Tiger 3 (2023), then the embarrassing misfire of War 2 (2025). Shiv Rawail’s Alpha isn’t as dire as the previous two entries, but nevertheless shows a franchise badly in need of fresh ideas and, more importantly, a sense of purpose.”

How much did Alpha earn? Alpha was reportedly made on a budget of around ₹100 crore, earning ₹99.10 crore as its gross lifetime collection, reported film tracker Sacnilk.com.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.