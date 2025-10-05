'ALS is a nasty disease': Eric Dane recalls why he missed 2025 Emmys

Washington, DC [US], October 5 (ANI): Actor Eric Dane revealed that he had missed the 2025 Emmys, where he was scheduled to present with 'Grey's Anatomy' costar Jesse Williams, because he was in the hospital due to his struggles with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), E! News reported.

"ALS is a nasty disease," he said of the neurodegenerative disorder--commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease--in an interview, adding, "So I was in the hospital during the Emmys getting stitches put in my head."

Eric shared, "I missed an opportunity I was really looking forward to."

"It would have been great to see Jesse and get reunited with some of my peers, and to be able to present in front of my colleagues, I thought would have been a special moment," the 52-year-old continued. "I was really upset about it, but you know, there was nothing I could do about it," E! News reported.

Eric shared that he can rely on his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, as well as their two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13, during challenging times.

"I call Rebecca," he shared in an interview in June. "I talk to her every day. We have managed to become better friends and better parents, and she is probably my biggest champion and my most stalwart supporter, and I lean on her," E! News reported.

Although the battle with ALS is challenging, Eric doesn't plan on taking a back seat in his career, "I'm going to ride this till the wheels fall off," he said.