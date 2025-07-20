Always and forever: The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley gets engaged to Natalie Kuckenburg

Los Angeles [US], July 20 (ANI): The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley has announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend and model Natalie Kuckenburg.

Wesley took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo with Natalie, who can be seen flaunting her engagement ring. The announcement came with a glimpse into the couple's romantic Italian getaway.

The 25-year-old also confirmed the news on her Instagram handle, posting a picture of her hand being held by Wesley. "Yes. Always and forever," she captioned the photo, showcasing a stunning oval-cut diamond engagement ring.

The engagement came on the heels of the couple's recent Italian vacation. They shared pictures of their getaway earlier this week.

"A beautiful time in Tuscany," Paul wrote in his Instagram post, when Natalie chimed, "The best time!!"

According to a report by People, Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg have been together for a while now, but were first linked in 2022, when they were spotted spending time in Nerano, Italy.

It was on Valentine's Day 2023 that Natalie shared a picture with the actor, confirming their romance in public. Ever since, the couple has never failed to give each other sweet shoutouts on social media and express their love.

In a March 2024 interview with People, Wesley described Natalie as "the funniest person" and emphasised the importance of laughter in their relationship.

"I think the reason we get along so well is because all we do is laugh, and I think it's probably one of the most important things in a relationship," he said.