’Always my source of light’: Shruti Haasan gives shout-out to ’appa’ Kamal Haasan

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 22 (ANI): Actor Shruti Haasan's latest social media post is dedicated to her "appa" and veteran actor Kamal Haasan.

Expressing her love for her father, Shruti on Instagram wrote, "Always my source of light and strength and constant source of laughter; love you the most appa @ikamalhaasan."

She also shared a couple of pictures with her appa. In the images, the father-daughter duo can be seen sharing smiles.

Kamal Haasan and Sarika tied the knot in 1988. However, they decided to part ways in 2002 and got divorced in 2004. Besides Shruti, they are parents to Akshara.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kamal Haasan is gearing up for the release of 'Thug Life' with director Mani Ratnam.

Recently, the makers organised a press meet, where Kamal Haasan expressed happiness on collaborating with Mani Ratnam after almost four decades.

Opening up about why the two never got to work together again after Nayakan and even apologised, Kamaal Haasan at the event said, "But let me tell you, nothing has changed between Mani sir and me. When we met, whatever we spoke of--parked motorcycles on Eldams Road--we used to sit on them and talk about those things. We were in search of better scripts and it took this long for us to collaborate. We are now working together again because of you, the audience - who want us to work together again. We should have collaborated earlier. I'm sorry."

He added, "And let me tell you, the reason we didn't get together all this time--the mistake is with us. The reason why we are together now is because of you. Because in the world of cinema business, most of them are only concerned if the movie title would gain profit on the books. And the calculation is a probability. It might gain profit. It might lead to a loss. But the ultimate judgement is given by the audience, for which the producers, exhibitors, distributors, and everyone else would stand."